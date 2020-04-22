Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 22 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Ministry of Health informs the public of one (1) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of 40 results received this morning. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-two (32).
The newly confirmed case details are:
The 32nd case is a 26 year old female residing in the Manzini Region. She presented with mild illness and has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Contact tracing has begun.
A total of thirty-two (32) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.
Ten (10) cases have been treated and confirmed negative Twenty (20) are undergoing treatment One (1) died One (1) is undergoing admission processes
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:
The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about her duties finding contacts of positive cases.
The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 22nd April 2020:
DATE
CASE NO.
GENDER
AGE
TRAVEL HISTORY
NATIONALITY
CLINICAL CONDITION
21-04-20
025
M
51yrs
No history of travel. or contact
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, admitted
21-04-20
026
M
29yrs
No history of travel. contact with case #17
LiSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease, admitted
21-04-20
027
M
28yrs
No history of travel. contact with case #17
LiSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease, admitted
21-04-20
028
F
27yrs
No history of travel, contact with case #21
LiSwati. Hhohho
Mild disease, admitted
21-04-20
029
M
39yrs
No history of travel, contact with case #30
Expatriate Manzini
Mild disease, admitted
21-04-20
030
F
38yrs
No history of travel. contact with case #29
Expatriate Manzini
Mild disease, admitted
21-04-20
031
M
34yrs
No history of travel or contact
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, admitted
22-04-20
032
F
26yrs
No history of contact or travel
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, admission ongoing
