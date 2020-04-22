APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 22 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

The Ministry of Health informs the public of one (1) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of 40 results received this morning. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-two (32).

The newly confirmed case details are:

The 32nd case is a 26 year old female residing in the Manzini Region. She presented with mild illness and has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Contact tracing has begun.

A total of thirty-two (32) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

Ten (10) cases have been treated and confirmed negative Twenty (20) are undergoing treatment One (1) died One (1) is undergoing admission processes

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about her duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 22nd April 2020:

DATE

CASE NO.

GENDER

AGE

TRAVEL HISTORY

NATIONALITY

CLINICAL CONDITION

21-04-20

025

M

51yrs

No history of travel. or contact

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, admitted

21-04-20

026

M

29yrs

No history of travel. contact with case #17

LiSwati, Hhohho

Mild disease, admitted

21-04-20

027

M

28yrs

No history of travel. contact with case #17

LiSwati, Hhohho

Mild disease, admitted

21-04-20

028

F

27yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #21

LiSwati. Hhohho

Mild disease, admitted

21-04-20

029

M

39yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #30

Expatriate Manzini

Mild disease, admitted

21-04-20

030

F

38yrs

No history of travel. contact with case #29

Expatriate Manzini

Mild disease, admitted

21-04-20

031

M

34yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, admitted

22-04-20

032

F

26yrs

No history of contact or travel

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, admission ongoing

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

