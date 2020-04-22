Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1073; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred sixteen(116). Additionally, five (4 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Dire dawa) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty one (21). The Details of today's cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Afar Region Gewane woreda

22

Male

No

Under investigation

2

American (Ethiopia-Born)

–

54

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

No

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

9771

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1073

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

2

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

90

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

5

Total recovered

21

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

116

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

