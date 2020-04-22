Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1073; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred sixteen(116). Additionally, five (4 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Dire dawa) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty one (21). The Details of today's cases are presented below;
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
Afar Region Gewane woreda
22
Male
No
Under investigation
2
American (Ethiopia-Born)
–
54
Male
He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
No
COVID-19 Situational Update as of today
Total laboratory test conducted
9771
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
1073
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
2
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
90
Patients in intensive care
0
Newly recovered
5
Total recovered
21
Total deaths
3
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
116
The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.
