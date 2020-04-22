APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy

With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is reshaping the crypto industry

As we approach the fourth industrial revolution, Blockchain has been identified to have the potential to disrupt existing economic and business models. Despite this, unexpected patterns among the cryptocurrency traders have been sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Norbert Haguma, CEO AfricaGen spoke to CNBC Africa on how the pandemic is reshaping the crypto industry.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How small businesses in Nigeria can mitigate the impact

With 782 confirmed cases in Nigeria, the COVID-19 induced-lock-down is taking a toll on economic activity and particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria. Muda Yusuf, Managing Director of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins CNBC Africa to discuss possible options to mitigate the impact.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1073; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred sixteen(116). Additionally, five (4 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Dire dawa) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty one (21). The Details of today's cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Afar Region Gewane woreda

22

Male

No

 Under investigation

2

American (Ethiopia-Born)

 –

54

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

 No

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

9771

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1073

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

2

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

90

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

5

Total recovered

21

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

116

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleZipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana
Next articleMali: African Development Bank support improves livelihood of rural youth
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office holds April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office offered 60 billion naira across three tenures in its April bond auction today. Steve Osho, the Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outcome of the auction....
Read more
Videos

Here’s what Ghana is doing to strengthen measures against COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In his seventh address to the nation, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the suspension of the 3-week partial lockdown citing the country’s better understanding of the dynamism of the coronavirus, an expansion in the number of treatment and isolation centre among others as reasons for the suspension. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s Information Minister joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

The economic impact of COVID-19 on trade in East Africa

CNBC Africa -
Trade in the East African community has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with exports in the region declining by more than 60 per cent in the past two months according to the East Africa Business Council. Join this CNBC Africa panel of stakeholders and experts for more on this....
Read more
Coronavirus

Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana

CNBC -
Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention launch Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing: Trace, Test and Track

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have launched a new initiative, the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT): Trace, Test & Track (CDC-T3). The partnership is to facilitate implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19, endorsed by African Ministers of Health on 22 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and approved by the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State an
Read more

Mali: African Development Bank support improves livelihood of rural youth

APO Africa Press Office -
Momou Dembélé, 30, is a qualified electrician. Married with two children, she left her hometown of Kimparana, where she trained, for Ségou in central Mali. With her husband's support, she landed her first job with Moulin Moderne du Mali (Modern Mill of Mali, or 'M3'), which produces wheat flour and pasta products. "M3 was a real opportunity for me. What I like the most about my work is the time it gives me to take care of my family. I am fulfilled and I can h
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 22 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSierra Leone has recorded eleven (11) new active cases of COVID-19. The current total of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 61. There is no death reported. The 55 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition. The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 608. The total number of persons that have been discharged from quarantine is 1,226. Members of the public are encouraged to call
Read more

Nestlé partners with IDH’s Grown Sustainably in Africa programme to boost local sourcing in Central and West Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Nestlé (www.Nestle.com) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative (www.IDHSustainableTrade.com), as part of the Grown Sustainably in Africa (GSA) programme. The three-year partnership aims to support 25,000 farmers and 50 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as well as open-up new markets for them in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria, increasing employment and food security. The collaboration seeks to develop and empower these farmers and
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved