APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an R500 billion ($26bn) stimulus package to deal with the devasting...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers

Coronavirus has tanked auto sales in the United States. The virus struck the automotive industry after several years of record sales. It came just a decade after the industry essentially collapsed in the financial crisis. Now it is once again facing
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is impacting diaspora remittances to Africa

Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi

As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Funzi Virtual Launch
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
Coronavirus

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more
Coronavirus

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Funzi Virtual Launch

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations in South Africa has partnered with Funzi, a mobile learning service based in Finland, and the governments of the Finland and South Africa to expand an important and innovative education initiative. Funzi has designed a course entitled ‘COVID-19: Adapt and thrive’, as a part of the country’s official coronavirus response initiative.  This is a course to help deliver hope in the form of essential informati
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (21-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
- New cases confirmed today: 49 - Male: 30 - Female: 19 - Recovery: 2 - Death: 6 Total confirmed cases: 286Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Our collective humanity is at stake: African Development Bank President

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrican Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina says an accelerated global health and economic effort is needed to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa. Stating that “one death is one too many” and that “our collective humanity is at stake,” Adesina urged U.S. and African government officials and corporate executives to forge new and sustainable partnerships that would endure beyond the pandemic. He made the call during a glob
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (21-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 1 Total confirmed cases: 18 Total active cases: 13 Total recovered: 3 Number of tests conducted: 460 Total deaths: 2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved