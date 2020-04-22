Coronavirus – Nigeria: 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:
59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi
As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25
