Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of cases by states in Nigeria (21-04-2020)

As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos – 430 FCT – 118 Kano – 73 Osun – 20 Ogun – 20 Oyo – 16 Katsina – 16 Edo – 15 Kwara – 9 Kaduna – 9 Akwa Ibom – 9 Borno – 9 Bauchi – 8 Gombe – 5 Delta – 4 Ekiti – 4 Ondo – 3 Rivers – 3 Jigawa – 2 Enugu – 2 Niger – 2 Abia – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1 Sokoto – 1

