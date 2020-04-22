Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 22 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Sierra Leone has recorded eleven (11) new active cases of COVID-19. The current total of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 61.

There is no death reported. The 55 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition.

The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 608. The total number of persons that have been discharged from quarantine is 1,226.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

Government has now made it mandatory for everyone to wear a cloth face mask in public spaces. Enforcement mechanisms are in place, so everyone is advised to secure a doth face mask.

The Public is further encouraged to continue frequent washing of hands with soap or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid dose contact (arms stretched length) from others, espedally in crowded areas.

The Government of Sierra Leone has decided to provide frontline healthcare workers with required incentives for the treatment and medical care of persons with COVID-19 thus:

Cash risk allowance in lieu of their PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax deductions for a period of three months commenting la April, 2020, subject to review. A life insurance policy encompassing payment to the next-of-kin of any frontline healthcare worker that loses his/her life in providing treatment to persons infected with COVID-19. Free tuition and other forms of educational support for a maximum of three (3) children up to 1“ degree level, for any healthcare worker who loses his/her life in the discharge of their duties. A COVID-19 weekly allowance, including compensation for daily food, board and lodging, to frontline healthcare workers in treatment centres (Acute), Isolation centres (Mild), Laboratory and quarantine centres/homes.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for markiate and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest places to go for health checks, treatment, and care.

