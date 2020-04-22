Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3465

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 3465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126937, of which 5427 were done in the last 24 hours. #Staysafe, use a cloth mask when out and reduce the spread of #COVIDinSA.

