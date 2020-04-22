Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 22 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 635.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774. of which 6 868 were done in the last 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

1224

WESTERN CAPE

1079

KWAZULU — NATAL

758

EASTERN CAPE

377

FREE STATE

106

LIMPOPO

27

NORTH WEST

24

MPUMALANGA

23

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

1

REPORTING OF DEATHS

Today, we regrettably report 7 more COVID-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65.

We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.

Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of Health

