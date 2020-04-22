Coronavirus – South Africa: North West releases Coronavirus COVID-19 statistics

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as announced by Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Monday, 20 April 2020 is 25. Rustenburg in Bojanala Platinum District is the Provincial epicenter with 12 of the 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Three patients are in hospital.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT

CASES

Bojanala Platinum District

17

Rustenburg

12

Hartebeespoort

4

Brits

1

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

05

Klerksdorp

04

Potchefstroom

01

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

02

Mahikeng

02

Dr. Ruth Sekgomotsi Mompati District

01

Bloemhof

01

Thirteen COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Ten recovered persons are in Bojanala District, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District and one in Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

Issued by: North West Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.