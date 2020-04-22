Coronavirus – South Africa: North West releases Coronavirus COVID-19 statistics

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as announced by Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Monday, 20 April 2020 is 25. Rustenburg in Bojanala Platinum District is the Provincial epicenter with 12 of the 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Three patients are in hospital.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
DISTRICT
CASES
Bojanala Platinum District
17
Rustenburg
12
Hartebeespoort
4
Brits
1
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
05
Klerksdorp
04
Potchefstroom
01
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
02
Mahikeng
02
Dr. Ruth Sekgomotsi Mompati District
01
Bloemhof
01
Thirteen COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Ten recovered persons are in Bojanala District, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District and one in Ngaka Modiri Molema District.
