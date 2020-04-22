APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Increasing access to life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in South Sudan

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana

Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Billionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash ‘completely rational’

A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn’t panicking.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

AFEX: COVID-19 could present shocks to production & consumption

AFEX Commodities Exchange says the outlook of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the commodities market is two-faced, with a possibility of simultaneous shocks to production and consumption.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 52 African countries; many having wide-spread community transmission.

Given the high risk of spread of COVID-19 in South Sudan, expanding the Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) is one of the key activities which will help protect South Sudanese citizens and residents.

To alleviate the hospital bed shortage designated for COVID-19 in the country, WHO is expanding the Dr John Garang Multi-purpose Infectious Diseases Unit in Juba from 24 to 80 bed capacity treatment center, a temperature controlled dispensing pharmacy and a fully equipped laundry facility to enhance infection prevention and control. 

Staffed by the International Medical Corps (IMC) and the Ministry of Health clinicians, the facility will provide care for more patients as opposed to the previous size of the facility.

“Thanks to WHO, the expansion of the Infectious Diseases Unit is an incredible team effort, bringing together partners to separate patients with respiratory symptoms so they are not waiting among other patients seeking care”, said Dr Angok Gordon, Incident Manager for the COVID-19 response at the Ministry of Health.

“Expanding and equipping healthcare facilities is fundamental to protect both patients and staff”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. “The expansion of the IDU establishes a tertiary health facility capable of delivering quality healthcare services and ensures adequate protection of staff, patients and prevention of environmental contamination”. 

The Infectious Disease Unit was designed and equipped to enhance supportive care which is currently the hallmark of treatment for COVID-19 patients, as there is no specific treatment for the virus to date.

The Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit was opened on 20 December 2018 as part of the national emergency preparedness and response efforts to intensify preparedness in response to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.  

The facility was constructed by WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. 

The Unit also serves as a training and simulation facility to build national capacity in management of infectious diseases.

The COVID-19 response is funded by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, the People's Republic of China, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and EU Humanitarian Aid.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: Sanofi, Addax Petrolium, Olam-Cam, and SÉNAT support the Government
Next articleCoronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Case Updates 21 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: Why there are no winners in the oil price crash

CNBC Africa -
Brent crude futures plummeted further and are currently hovering around $19 a barrel after falling about 10 per cent on increased concerns over a building supply glut and a lack of available storage. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How will SA fund its R500bn economic stimulus package?

CNBC Africa -
Last night South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic recovery stimulus package as a national response to deal with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this is Economist, Mike Schüssler.
Read more
Videos

How Old Mutual is helping healthcare workers at the forefront of COVID-19 fight

CNBC Africa -
Old Mutual has announced that it is making R4 billion worth of cover to healthcare workers during COVID-19. The cover will be effective from the 1 April to the end of this year and is intended to provide relief to families of healthcare workers who are of particular vulnerability at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Heinie Werth on how Sanlam Emerging Markets is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Sanlam Emerging Markets is stepping up to the fight of curbing the spread and cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and the other international markets that it operates in by Donating R45 million to support COVID-19 initiatives. Heinie Werth, CEO of Sanlam Emerging Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) statement on Khalid Babbou and Mark Alexander&apos;s nomination for World Rugby Executive Committee (EXCO) positions

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) is excited to learn of the nominations of Rugby Africa President Mr. Khalid Babbou and Mr. Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union, for positions on the World Rugby Executive Committee. This is the first time that Rugby Africa has representation on the highest decision making organ of rugby's global governing body. It is our sincere hope that the two esteemed rugby men will continue with their progressive leade
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 21 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
More than 23,000 #COVID19 cases have been reported on the African continent - with over 5,900 recoveries and 1,100 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Coronavirus Case Update (21-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 3 Active cases - 93 Critical - 0 New recovered - 0 Total recovered - 16 New deaths - 0  Total deaths - 3 Total cases - 114Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: Japan-Ethiopia Summit Telephone Talk

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn April 21, commencing at around 6:10 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. ABE Shinzo, Prime Minister of Japan, held a summit telephone talk with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The overview of the talk is as follows. Prime Minister Abiy commended Japan’s efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and offered his sympathy to those affected. Prime Minister Abiy also stated that he fully suppor
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved