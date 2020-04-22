Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (21st April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Today, a total of 841 tests were done as detailed in table 1 below, giving a total of 4159 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.
Table 1. Distribution of tests done today
Province
No. of tests done
Mash. West
30
Mat. North
17
Manicaland
94
Masvingo
3
Mash. East
29
Mash. Central
113
Mat. South
102
Midlands
63
Harare
158
Bulawayo
232
TOTAL
841
Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-eight confirmed cases, including two recoveries and three deaths.
Table 2. Number of confirmed cases to date
Province
No. of Confirmed Cases
Matabeleland North
1
Bulawayo
10
Harare
13*
Mashonaland East
4
Total
28
*More details on the 3 new confirmed cases to follow.
As at 21.00hrs on 21 April 2020, from the 93 PCR results received from the NMRL, 3 were positive for COVID-19. Results for 65 samples are still pending.
All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today, were negative for COVID-19.
The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.
When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose, and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection.
For assistance. please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.
