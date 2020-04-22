APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (21st April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

Today, a total of 841 tests were done as detailed in table 1 below, giving a total of 4159 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of tests done today

Province

No. of tests done

Mash. West

30

Mat. North

17

Manicaland

94

Masvingo

3

Mash. East

29

Mash. Central

113

Mat. South

102

Midlands

63

Harare

158

Bulawayo

232

TOTAL

841

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-eight confirmed cases, including two recoveries and three deaths.

Table 2. Number of confirmed cases to date

Province

No. of Confirmed Cases

Matabeleland North

1

Bulawayo

10

Harare

13*

Mashonaland East

4

Total

28

*More details on the 3 new confirmed cases to follow.

As at 21.00hrs on 21 April 2020, from the 93 PCR results received from the NMRL, 3 were positive for COVID-19. Results for 65 samples are still pending.

All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today, were negative for COVID-19.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose, and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection.

For assistance. please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

