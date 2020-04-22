APO
Updated:

Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will host a webinar on the current state of the oil industry and how we can recover

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Government of Rwanda is monitoring the economic implications of the novel COVID-19 pandemic; designing and implementing interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected. In a bid to prevent an economic shock, the National Bank of Rwanda floated a liquidity support of $52.4 million for banks to be able to borrow at the Central Bank rate of 5 per cent. Moreover, it eased the normal bank loaning procedures for both commercial banks and its clients....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Business & economists react to Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus plan

All eyes have turned to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for details on how National Treasury will fund the country’s historic R500 billion stimulus plan. The country also awaits an announcement from President Ramaphosa later this week on how he will reopen the economy when the 35 day lock-down ends without comprising the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is still yet to peak. CNBC Africa unpacks South Africa’s R500 billion stimulus plan with a round-table of economist and business leaders....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

FoodFoward SA feeding South Africa’s hungry amid COVID-19 crisis

Andy Duplessis, Managing Director, FoodFoward SA spoke to CNBC Africa about Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus package and that the aid reaches the intended beneficiaries.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) will host an open webinar on the current state of the global oil markets; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea will lead the conversation on the topic ‘The State of Oil Markets and Global Rebound’; The webinar will be moderated by Concepcion Esuba, Founder of Evicon and Caty Hirst, Director of Programming at Africa Oil & Power.

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea alongside the African Energy Chamber will host a webinar on April 27, 2020 at 15:00 (16:00 SAST) to examine the current state of the global oil industry.

Hosted under the topic ‘The State of Oil Markets and Global Rebound’ the open to public webinar will discuss the ongoing challenges in the global oil industry and what it will take for the market to rebound in a manner that will not lead to lost business and growth opportunities for emerging African oil producers.

“The challenges we are facing now are reminiscent of those experienced in the 2014 price crash and, it is because of what happened then and how the global market was able to rebound that I think we are better equipped to take this challenge of the current market down turn and the COVID-19 pandemic head on,” said H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. “We will emerge from this stronger, more efficient with investors continuing their commitments. We just have to adjust to the current environment and be forward-thinking in our decision making,” added Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

Equatorial Guinea has led the charge in countless ways for Africa’s oil and gas development, and continues to leverage its membership in OPEC to encourage African oil producers to stand together – a message that rang loud and clear during Minister Obiang Lima’s participation in the forum jointly hosted by EG Open for Business, iCubefarm, NASCO and other oil and gas organizations in Equatorial Guinea last week.

Although Equatorial Guinea is heavily reliant on oil and stands to be among the hardest hit by the price decline, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons remains optimistic.

“It is very important that Equatorial Guinea take the lead in driving this conversation, especially for Africa,” said Executive Preside for the CEMAC region at the African Energy Chamber, Leoncio Amada Nze Nlang. “Equatorial Guinea is one of the more established oil producing countries the continent has to offer, and its growth is one that has made waves on a global scale. The country is well positioned to provide a sense of confidence and reassurance to emerging producers that have some of the biggest projects in the world standing to be at risk of delays.”

To date, Africa has seen a number of oil and gas projects experiencing financing delays, drilling suspensions and terminations, deferrals and, in the notable case of Senegal, the notice of force majeure on the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyim LNG project.

The State of Oil Markets and Global Rebound webinar will be moderated by Concepcion Esuba, Founder of Evicon and Caty Hirst, Africa Oil & Power’s Director of Programming.

To attend the webinar, please email Mandisa Nduli, Director of Communications and Marketing at [email protected]

Date: 27 April 2020 Time: 15:00PM (or 16:00 SAST)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

About the African Energy Chamber: A leading chamber of successful networks, transactions and partnerships at the helm of Africa’s growing energy industries. The AEC (www.EnergyChamber.org) actively promotes the interests of the African continent, its companies and its people. Partners of the African Energy Chamber have the power to shape Africa’s energy future by promoting growth, fostering collaboration, shaping policy, and providing leadership and guidance in the fast-growing energy sector.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCOVID-19: Nomkhita Nqweni gives update on the Solidarity Fund
Next articleWorking In An Amazon Warehouse During The Coronavirus Pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

Working In An Amazon Warehouse During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
Although Amazon now provides masks and temperature checks and enforces social distancing protocols, many of its more than 250,000 warehouse workers say it’s not enough. Some workers are staging protests and accusing Amazon of retaliation after at l
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Nomkhita Nqweni gives update on the Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
The South African Solidarity Fund was created to address the immediate issues that the country faces in the wake of COVID-19. Individuals, businesses and government have made contributions towards the fund and joining CNBC Africa for more is Nomkhita Nqweni the Interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Annual Arts Festival goes digital amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival would’ve this year been celebrating its 5th year in production. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s shifted from its usual home at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Amphitheatre, to an online live experience, to take place in mid-July. But the organisers of this event felt that there was a more immediate response needed to reach out to those who may be troubled or frightened in the face of an uncertain future. Founder, Hope Azeda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy

CNBC Africa -
With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Malawi: Daily Update 22 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 5 Total Confirmed Cases - 23 Total Active Cases - 17 Total Recovered - 3 Number of Tests Conducted -519 Total Deaths - 3 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: The COVID-19 outbreak will worsen the current humanitarian crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Burkina Faso is experiencing a fast growing humanitarian crisis. More than 840,000 people have been displaced by increasing violence, according to the UN and the health system lies in shambles.. Throughout the country more than a hundred health facilities have been closed in areas affected by the violence, with others operating at minimum capacity. The situation is likely to worsen with the upcoming seasonal peaks of malnutrition and malaria. Compounding this, Burkina Faso is experiencing one of
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention launch Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing: Trace, Test and Track

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have launched a new initiative, the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT): Trace, Test & Track (CDC-T3). The partnership is to facilitate implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19, endorsed by African Ministers of Health on 22 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and approved by the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State an
Read more

Mali: African Development Bank support improves livelihood of rural youth

APO Africa Press Office -
Momou Dembélé, 30, is a qualified electrician. Married with two children, she left her hometown of Kimparana, where she trained, for Ségou in central Mali. With her husband's support, she landed her first job with Moulin Moderne du Mali (Modern Mill of Mali, or 'M3'), which produces wheat flour and pasta products. "M3 was a real opportunity for me. What I like the most about my work is the time it gives me to take care of my family. I am fulfilled and I can h
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved