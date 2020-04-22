Ghana Rugby to issue “COVID-19 Policy & Strategy”

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby (www.Ghana.Rugby), Mr Herbert Mensah has issued a statement to the Ghana Rugby Family and Friends in which he again asks everybody to “stay safe and keep others safe”.

Mensah also said that Ghana Rugby will be issuing a “Ghana Rugby Policy and Strategy” following an EXCO meeting of Rugby Africa that is scheduled for Thursday 23 April 2020.

The full statement by Mensah is as follows:

Dear Ghana Rugby Family & Friends

Ghana Rugby COVID-19 Policy & Strategy

As President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, I’d like to start by sharing our condolences to all the friends, families and loved ones in Ghana and globally who have suffered the loss of someone.

May God be with you in these trying times.

Many individuals and businesses have and will suffer because of the pandemic, and Rugby is not excluded.

We are in the process to formulate a “Ghana Rugby COVID-19 Policy and Strategy.” Important guidance on this will come from an Africa Rugby EXCO meeting that will take place tomorrow.

In the meantime and even though lockdown in Ghana has been ended, my guidance to the Rugby Family is clear – stay safe and keep others safe!

Do not panic! If we all play our part, everything will be fine! Stay home – If circumstances allow you to. Hygiene – Wash your hands regularly and clean/disinfect your environment. Don’t touch your face! Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Maintain social distancing for the foreseeable future. Wear a face mask if you go out. Don’t attend social gatherings.

Yours truly Herbert Mensah President: Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)

Ghana Rugby has also been very active since the outbreak of the pandemic to try and guide players and officials on how to stay safe, healthy and productive during the just ended lockdown in Ghana.

