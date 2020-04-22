Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) statement on Khalid Babbou and Mark Alexander's nomination for World Rugby Executive Committee (EXCO) positions

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) is excited to learn of the nominations of Rugby Africa President Mr. Khalid Babbou and Mr. Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union, for positions on the World Rugby Executive Committee.

This is the first time that Rugby Africa has representation on the highest decision making organ of rugby's global governing body. It is our sincere hope that the two esteemed rugby men will continue with their progressive leadership while advancing the African agenda.

The Chairman and Board hereby offer their congratulations to Messrs Babbou and Alexander on this landmark nomination. The KRU continues to work well with both Rugby Africa and SARU and looks forward to a continuation of the existing relationships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]