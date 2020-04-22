APO
Learning @ Home with Girls4Tech™ Connect

By Africa Press Office

Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana

Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country's two largest cities — Accra, the nation's capital, and Kumasi, the country's second-largest city.
Billionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash 'completely rational'

A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn't panicking.
AFEX: COVID-19 could present shocks to production & consumption

AFEX Commodities Exchange says the outlook of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the commodities market is two-faced, with a possibility of simultaneous shocks to production and consumption.
Mastercard (www.Mastercard.com) extended access to its signature STEM curriculum, Girls4Tech™, through a suite of new online, creative educational resources. The program has been designed to help parents and teachers engage and inspire kids, ages 8-12.

Through the newly launched website Girls4Tech Connect (www.Girls4Tech.com), as well as through activities made in collaboration with our education partner Scholastic (https://bit.ly/3eJ3mTy), teachers and parents can download lessons to help students learn about STEM topics, from the comfort of their homes or anywhere around the world.

These activities are built on global science and math standards – and incorporate Mastercard’s deep expertise in payments technology and innovation – to enable children to discover a range of STEM careers, such as Fraud Detective, Data Scientist and Software Engineer.

Now in its sixth year, Girls4Tech has engaged more than 800,000 students across the globe through inquiry-based activities and real-world challenges, all with the goal of inspiring more girls to pursue STEM careers and reduce the gender gap in these fields.

“We know that these are challenging times for parents and teachers on many fronts and hope that these learning resources are a fun way to engage and inspire kids about STEM while at home,” says Ifeoma Dozie, Director, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Sub-Saharan Africa. “The easy access to the website enhances what we’ve done in so many workshops. We look forward to building on both efforts when it’s once again safe to gather in person.”

Beginning this week, new activities will be posted on a weekly basis at the Girls4Tech website, Facebook (https://bit.ly/2yDudzK) page and Twitter (https://bit.ly/3buJQby) handle. Lessons are currently available in English, with additional Spanish and Chinese language content to follow in the coming weeks.

While all lessons are designed for students to work independently, materials are also available for teachers to guide online sessions.

Impact Highlights from the First Six Years

To date, Girls4Tech has reached more than 800,000 girls in 27 countries and on 6 continents. The program has engaged more than 4,400 employee mentors worldwide. Mastercard has partnered with Scholastic (https://bit.ly/2XReWpQ), Be Better China, Major League Baseball, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), R&A and YCAB in Indonesia to further scale the program and offer STEM skills in unique ways to girls ages 8-16. As technology skills evolve, a new curriculum was launched in 2019 to give students deeper exposure to the growing fields of cybersecurity and AI – Girls4Tech Cybersecurity & AI. Girls4Tech programs also extend to girls ages 13-16 with Girls4Tech 2.0, as well as a 20-week coding program, Girls4Tech & Code for girls 8-10.

To learn more about Girls4Tech and access the online lessons, please visit Girls4Tech Connect (www.Girls4Tech.com).

Media Contact: Toju Egbebi [email protected]

About Mastercard: Mastercard (www.Mastercard.com) is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: Why there are no winners in the oil price crash

Brent crude futures plummeted further and are currently hovering around $19 a barrel after falling about 10 per cent on increased concerns over a building supply glut and a lack of available storage. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How will SA fund its R500bn economic stimulus package?

Last night South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic recovery stimulus package as a national response to deal with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this is Economist, Mike Schüssler.
How Old Mutual is helping healthcare workers at the forefront of COVID-19 fight

Old Mutual has announced that it is making R4 billion worth of cover to healthcare workers during COVID-19. The cover will be effective from the 1 April to the end of this year and is intended to provide relief to families of healthcare workers who are of particular vulnerability at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Heinie Werth on how Sanlam Emerging Markets is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Sanlam Emerging Markets is stepping up to the fight of curbing the spread and cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and the other international markets that it operates in by Donating R45 million to support COVID-19 initiatives. Heinie Werth, CEO of Sanlam Emerging Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.
