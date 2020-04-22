APO
Updated:

Mali: African Development Bank support improves livelihood of rural youth

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy

With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is reshaping the crypto industry

As we approach the fourth industrial revolution, Blockchain has been identified to have the potential to disrupt existing economic and business models. Despite this, unexpected patterns among the cryptocurrency traders have been sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Norbert Haguma, CEO AfricaGen spoke to CNBC Africa on how the pandemic is reshaping the crypto industry.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How small businesses in Nigeria can mitigate the impact

With 782 confirmed cases in Nigeria, the COVID-19 induced-lock-down is taking a toll on economic activity and particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria. Muda Yusuf, Managing Director of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins CNBC Africa to discuss possible options to mitigate the impact.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Momou Dembélé, 30, is a qualified electrician. Married with two children, she left her hometown of Kimparana, where she trained, for Ségou in central Mali.

With her husband's support, she landed her first job with Moulin Moderne du Mali (Modern Mill of Mali, or 'M3'), which produces wheat flour and pasta products.

“M3 was a real opportunity for me. What I like the most about my work is the time it gives me to take care of my family. I am fulfilled and I can help my children with their studies. It is like a dream come true for every trained woman electrician and for all Malians,” said a delighted Momou.

Her colleague Korotimi Bomba, an electro-mechanical technician in the same firm is also proud of the opportunity that M3 offered her. “At electrical engineering school, I studied wiring and equipment troubleshooting. M3 needed staff in this field and gave me a chance, which I seized,” she said. “My daily life is all about my job. It has made me financially independent, and I am now studying to progress at M3.”

There is a real need to create jobs in Mali, especially for young people in rural areas. Imported food products are sometimes unaffordable, resulting in periodic general food insecurity. Moulin Moderne du Mali is, therefore, an initiative to ensure food sufficiency and contribute to the local economy.

M3 received $16 million from the African Development Bank in 2014 to expand its operations. With this loan, the company built seven production lines and significantly increased capacity.

This support enabled M3 to build seven production lines installed in Ségou that reach an annual production capacity of 27,000 tons of pasta, 7,200 tons of wheat, millet and maize couscous and 55,000 tons of flour. The residues of the production will be recycled in the form of livestock feed production (about 84,000 tons per year).

The firm’s CEO, Abou Dramane Tassembedo, said the Bank’s support has helped to create jobs, especially for the youth.

“M3 was created to meet the food needs of the population. Our success has been to ensure food self-sufficiency in Mali,” said Dramane. “Without the African Development Bank, this project would never have got off the ground. It has created 400 direct and 100 indirect jobs. We are working to improve youth employment and to enable young people to succeed in Africa.”

Hamidou Fane, 32, is a baker who receives flour from M3. “We have many regular customers. Nearly everyone living in Ségou is our client. The opening of the M3 mill, has allowed us to buy flour at a good price and bake bread for sale at affordable price,” he said.

In Ségou and the surrounding villages, a loaf of baguette costs 100 CFA francs. “It hadn't been like that around here before. A baguette used to cost 150 CFA. Today, most Malians can afford bread because we make it right here. I spend my days at work; I make my bread and I sell it to the people, and that's what I love most,” Hamidou added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)
Next articleThe economic impact of COVID-19 on trade in East Africa
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office holds April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office offered 60 billion naira across three tenures in its April bond auction today. Steve Osho, the Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outcome of the auction....
Read more
Videos

Here’s what Ghana is doing to strengthen measures against COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In his seventh address to the nation, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the suspension of the 3-week partial lockdown citing the country’s better understanding of the dynamism of the coronavirus, an expansion in the number of treatment and isolation centre among others as reasons for the suspension. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s Information Minister joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

The economic impact of COVID-19 on trade in East Africa

CNBC Africa -
Trade in the East African community has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with exports in the region declining by more than 60 per cent in the past two months according to the East Africa Business Council. Join this CNBC Africa panel of stakeholders and experts for more on this....
Read more
Coronavirus

Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana

CNBC -
Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention launch Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing: Trace, Test and Track

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have launched a new initiative, the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT): Trace, Test & Track (CDC-T3). The partnership is to facilitate implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19, endorsed by African Ministers of Health on 22 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and approved by the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State an
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1073; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred sixteen(116). Additionally, five (4 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Dire dawa) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty one (21). The Details of today's cases are presented below; S. NO Citizenship Residence A
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 22 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSierra Leone has recorded eleven (11) new active cases of COVID-19. The current total of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 61. There is no death reported. The 55 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition. The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 608. The total number of persons that have been discharged from quarantine is 1,226. Members of the public are encouraged to call
Read more

Nestlé partners with IDH’s Grown Sustainably in Africa programme to boost local sourcing in Central and West Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Nestlé (www.Nestle.com) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative (www.IDHSustainableTrade.com), as part of the Grown Sustainably in Africa (GSA) programme. The three-year partnership aims to support 25,000 farmers and 50 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as well as open-up new markets for them in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria, increasing employment and food security. The collaboration seeks to develop and empower these farmers and
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved