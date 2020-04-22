APO
Updated:

Second Edition of “NBA Africa Game Time” Hosted by Award Winning South African Music Artist Sho Madjozi Tips Off on Youtube

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Government of Rwanda is monitoring the economic implications of the novel COVID-19 pandemic; designing and implementing interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected. In a bid to prevent an economic shock, the National Bank of Rwanda floated a liquidity support of $52.4 million for banks to be able to borrow at the Central Bank rate of 5 per cent. Moreover, it eased the normal bank loaning procedures for both commercial banks and its clients....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Business & economists react to Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus plan

All eyes have turned to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for details on how National Treasury will fund the country’s historic R500 billion stimulus plan. The country also awaits an announcement from President Ramaphosa later this week on how he will reopen the economy when the 35 day lock-down ends without comprising the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is still yet to peak. CNBC Africa unpacks South Africa’s R500 billion stimulus plan with a round-table of economist and business leaders....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

FoodFoward SA feeding South Africa’s hungry amid COVID-19 crisis

Andy Duplessis, Managing Director, FoodFoward SA spoke to CNBC Africa about Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus package and that the aid reaches the intended beneficiaries.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Who: Sho Madjozi, Award Winning South African Music Artist

NBA (https://www.NBA.com/) player Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks; Angola) Upcoming guests include NBA player Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets; Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

What: The second edition of “NBA Africa Game Time” (https://bit.ly/3532Jjl) has tipped off on the NBA Africa YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/3cH9MRc).  Every Wednesday starting today, April 22, South African music artist Sho Madjozi will share the most recent updates from around the NBA, revisit highlights of the week from the league’s #NBATogether  (https://on.nba.com/2S10U13) campaign, and interview special guests from the world of sports and entertainment.  

This week, Madjozi’s guest is the first Angolan drafted to the NBA, Atlanta Hawks center Bruno Fernando.  Fernando recalls the historic 2019 NBA Draft, shares who has inspired him the most on a basketball court and talks about being a rookie in the NBA.

The first episode also revisits the 2020 WNBA Draft (https://on.nba.com/3eO4tld) and the NBA Together initiative, previews Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ sixth championship campaign, and highlights some of the top plays from the 2019-20 NBA season.

Launched in 2019, “NBA Africa Game Time” is a digital basketball and lifestyle show for NBA fans in Africa.  During the NBA season hiatus, “NBA Africa Game Time” will be produced virtually with the guests joining in from around the world.

For more information on the NBA’s initiatives in Africa, fans can follow the NBA on Facebook (NBA Africa), Twitter (@NBA_Africa) and YouTube.

Where:  Official NBA Africa YouTube Channel (https://bit.ly/3bvpUoP)

When:  Wednesdays 6:00PM CAT

Media Contact: Pawel Weszka NBA Africa, +27 10 007 2666 [email protected]

South Africa: African Development Bank, SA Taxi sign $100 million loan agreement to boost industrialization, enhance transport sector
Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

International News

Working In An Amazon Warehouse During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
Although Amazon now provides masks and temperature checks and enforces social distancing protocols, many of its more than 250,000 warehouse workers say it’s not enough. Some workers are staging protests and accusing Amazon of retaliation after at l
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Nomkhita Nqweni gives update on the Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
The South African Solidarity Fund was created to address the immediate issues that the country faces in the wake of COVID-19. Individuals, businesses and government have made contributions towards the fund and joining CNBC Africa for more is Nomkhita Nqweni the Interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Annual Arts Festival goes digital amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival would’ve this year been celebrating its 5th year in production. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s shifted from its usual home at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Amphitheatre, to an online live experience, to take place in mid-July. But the organisers of this event felt that there was a more immediate response needed to reach out to those who may be troubled or frightened in the face of an uncertain future. Founder, Hope Azeda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy

CNBC Africa -
With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

