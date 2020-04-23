Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) extends deadline for applications for Leadtech Incubation program to 20TH May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In light of the ongoing developments and challenges around COVID-19, the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) has extended the deadline for applications for the LeadTech Incubation Program to 20th May 2020. LeadTech is run in partnership with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) (www.UM6P.ma), Morocco.

AWIEF founder and CEO, Irene Ochem says “We fully appreciate the uncertainty, disruptions to business and need for flexibility during these difficult times, and hope that this will relieve some pressure for those who would like to submit an application. This global pandemic serves to highlight the importance of innovations in health, education, agriculture, finance and environment in Africa, and LeadTech Incubation offers a unique opportunity for women tech and digital startups to test, develop and grow their innovative solutions in a time calling for creative and collaborative solutions to global problems”.

Selected participants will gain access to:

Tailored training and capacity-building A 3-week residency at UM6P (www.UM6P.ma) in Morocco Space and infrastructure (Living Labs, Digital Lab, Data Center, Prototyping Labs) World-class mentors and experts to work with you 5-months virtual incubation Venture showcase at AWIEF2020 (2 – 3 December, Johannesburg, South Africa) Funding opportunities

Eligibility Criteria

LeadTech Incubation is open to female digital startup leaders who are 18 years of age or older and residing in any African country. You have an innovative, scalable offer that integrates digital technologies into the process. You are passionate, committed, and have the capacity to engage fully in the program.

For more details and to apply, please follow this link: https://leafunder.um6p.ma/leadtech

New application deadline: 20th May 2020

Media Contact: Email: [email protected]forum.org Tel: +27 21 826 8878

