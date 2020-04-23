APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Hard fought gains in immunization coverage at risk without critical health services, warns WHO

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

PSG CEO Piet Mouton’s impassioned plea to SA’s President: act faster in lifting restrictions to rejuvenate the economy

Without swift action the economic consequences will be disastrous.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How this Nigerian luxury fashion house is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis

Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council says it is focusing on 5 key sectors this year. PEBEC says it plans to highlight how businesses in these priority areas are responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of such businesses is Nigerian luxury fashion house Tiffany Amber. The company’s Founder and Creative Director, Folake Akindele Coker joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Oil rallies on Gulf tensions

U.S President Donald Trump says he has ordered the Navy to shoot down Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships. Trump’s tweet came as Brent tumbled to its lowest since 1999 overnight. So how are these events impacting Nigeria’s financial market coupled with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country? Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Shutting down immunization services in the COVID-19 pandemic risks triggering a resurgence of diseases that can be prevented with safe and effective vaccines, warns the World Health Organization in the lead-up to World Immunization Week (24-30 April).

When immunization services are disrupted, even for brief periods during emergencies, the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, such as measles and polio, increase. Last year’s deadly measles outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which took more than 6000 lives in a country already facing its largest Ebola outbreak, highlights the importance of maintaining essential health services, such as immunization in times of emergency. Further disease outbreaks will also overwhelm health systems already battling the impacts of COVID-19

“Disease outbreaks must not remain a threat when we have safe and effective vaccines to protect us,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “While the world strives to develop a new vaccine for COVID-19 at record speed, we must not risk losing the fight to protect everyone, everywhere against vaccine-preventable diseases. These diseases will come roaring back if we do not vaccinate.”

WHO is working with partners all over the world to accelerate research and development of a safe and effective vaccine and ensure equitable access for the billions of people who will need it.

But even with an expedited process, development of a vaccine for COVID-19 will take time. Precautionary measures are essential now to help keep us safe from disease, including diseases for which vaccines already protect children and adults.

Too many people are still excluded from the benefits of vaccines

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world had made immense progress in ensuring that children are vaccinated. In 2018, 86 per cent of children under the age of five globally were vaccinated with three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) and one dose of the measles vaccine, up from 72 percent in 2000 and 20 percent in 1980. The number of children paralyzed by polio has been reduced by 99.9 per cent worldwide.

Yet, global vaccination coverage is still far from the 95 per cent coverage needed to fully protect communities against outbreaks of this vaccine-preventable disease.

In 2018 nearly 20 million children worldwide – more than 1 in 10 – missed out on lifesaving vaccines, such as measles, diphtheria and tetanus. Roughly, 13 million of the children have never received any vaccines, putting them and their communities at risk of disease and death. The majority of these children live in countries with already fragile health systems, further limiting their access to essential health services when they fall sick.

Measles continues to remain an ever-present threat, especially if vaccination rates drops. Current projections indicate that as many as 800,000 people may have been infected with the disease in 2019. In 2020 there are increasing concerns about another resurgence, especially if vaccination rates fall due to delay or suspension of scheduled immunization activities as a result of COVID-19.

Outbreaks of polio, diphtheria and yellow fever are also of high concern, especially in the countries least able to respond quickly and decisively to address an emerging outbreak, as seen in previous emergencies such as the polio outbreak in Syria in 2013. 

Maintaining immunization services during COVID-19

As the response to COVID-19 continues, countries must act now protect immunization services, in order to further minimize disease outbreaks and loss of life. This includes, facilitating urgent catch up programmes in places where services have been disrupted, ensuring strong supply chains, disease surveillance and trained health workers. Caregivers should also make sure they continue to vaccinate their children in line with national policies.

New WHO guidelines on immunization and COVID-19 recommend that governments temporarily pause preventive immunization campaigns where there is no active outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. But it urges countries prioritize the continuation of routine immunization of children in essential service delivery, as well as adult vaccinations such as influenza for groups most at risk. If immunization services must be suspended, urgent catch-up vaccinations should be rescheduled as soon as possible, prioritizing those most at risk.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: UNFPA helps protect Ugandan frontline health workers against COVID-19 infection
Next articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Returned Migrants in Sierra Leone Use Music and Ebola Experience to Combat COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

2020423_AdeyemiAdediran

CNBC Africa -
Read more
Coronavirus

How to best manage your finances during the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
This week we are looking at managing and coping with the financial burden that is left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack finance savvy tips and recommendations for individuals during this time is Katlego Mei, Financial Planner at Verso Wealth.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Gold Fields CEO on how SA’s COVID-19 lock-down is impacting the company

CNBC Africa -
Gold Fields CEO, Nick Holland spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop about the impact of South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown on its business.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

McKinsey & Co. on COVID-19 testing and medical strategy in Africa

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke with Kannan Lakmeeharan, Partner at McKinsey & Company about the COVID-19 medical and economic strategy that will impact African economies.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Houston-based VFuels wins bid for a Modular Refinery feasibility, engineering and design study in Equatorial Guinea

APO Africa Press Office -
The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, supported by its strategic partner Marathon Oil Corp., has awarded North American Company VFuels Oil & Gas Engineering (VFuels) the feasibility study for the construction of a modular refinery in Punta Europa, Malabo. VFuels, which turned out to be the winner of the tender, will be in charge of the feasibility study that will include the engineering and design of a 5,000 bpd modular refinery to supply refined products for domestic consumption. The study is
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Returned Migrants in Sierra Leone Use Music and Ebola Experience to Combat COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTalented young returned migrants from Sierra Leone, Henry Bessman (Henry B), Ibrahim Kargbo (Adkay) and Abdul Karim Sankoh (Gift), used their creative skills to write and record Corona virus is real, an original song about Covid-19. The song is available in English and Krio and aims to inspire people in Sierra Leone to take this virus seriously and protect themselves. The young men took the initiative to write the song to raise awareness about the virus in a way that people will
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: UNFPA helps protect Ugandan frontline health workers against COVID-19 infection

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCOVID-19 infection prevention supplies including masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are to be distributed to frontline health workers in Madi-Okollo district, including those attending to pregnant and lactating mothers. The consignment of infection prevention commodities was handed over by UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund to Madi-Okollo District Local Government in the West Nile region, in support of the Government of Uganda's response to the pandemic. "The support f
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Further tax measures to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoGovernment recognises that the far-reaching lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus are having a significant impact on our economy. Most households and businesses have suffered a significant loss in their income, as they comply with the regulations giving effect to the National State of Disaster declared on 15 March 2020. Government is committed to helping households and businesses stay afloat during this difficult period, whilst it continues to limit the rate of
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved