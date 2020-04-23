APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Botswana: His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana has been released from home quarantine

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA housing fund pledges shelter for homeless during COVID-19

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has pledged 50 temporary housing structures to provide shelter for 200 South Africans impacted by COVID-19. Kameel Keshav, CFO for SAHIF joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Donald Kaberuka: AU is looking for $100bn to fight COVID-19 on the continent

Two weeks ago the African Union appointed a special envoy tasked with attracting social and economic support for Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. One of those appointees was former Rwanda Finance Minister and President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, who joins CNBC Africa for an update of what the envoy has been able to achieve.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoThe Office of the President wishes to inform the public that the Director of Health Services has released His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana and His Honour, The Vice President Slumber Tsogwane from home quarantine today, 23rd April 2020.  This follows the release of their COVID 19 test results which came out negative yesterday. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The President, Republic of Botswana.

Previous articleHow women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation
Next articleDonald Kaberuka: AU is looking for $100bn to fight COVID-19 on the continent
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation

CNBC Africa -
The African Women's Entrepreneurship Program was designed to assist women across Sub-Saharan Africa who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy, by running their small and medium enterprises; but now that many SMEs have been forced to temporarily suspend their activities, how have they been able to provide support? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairperson for the Rwanda Chapter of the AWEP, Gloria Kamanzi for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya’s parliament passes amendments to cushion Kenyans against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday evening the National Assembly of Kenya passed some key amendments in support of the Government's efforts to cushion the economy and Kenyans against the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalist Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s workforce

CNBC Africa -
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economies and disrupt global supply chains. So what impact will the COVID-19 induced lock-downs have on the unemployment figures in Nigeria? Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s investment climate

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s economy is currently threatened by the twin shock of coronavirus and falling oil prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how these shocks are impacting the country’s investment climate is Vincent Nwani, Business and Investment Consultant.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

TOPAFRICANEWS Website Joins Campaign Against COVID 19

APO Africa Press Office -
The Africa News Digest Ltd via its famous News website (www.TOPAFRICANEWS.com) has joined the global campaign against the spread of deadly COVID 19 Virus. Since the outbreak, TOPAFRICANEWS has never stopped to communicated updated information on Crona Virus from across the continent. The Management of TOPAFRICANEWS.COM takes into consideration the magnitude of possible tragic impacts that may arise from COVID 19. Among them there are high risks of mass contamination if the public is not inform
Read more

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) extends deadline for applications for Leadtech Incubation program to 20TH May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
In light of the ongoing developments and challenges around COVID-19, the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) has extended the deadline for applications for the LeadTech Incubation Program to 20th May 2020. LeadTech is run in partnership with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) (www.UM6P.ma), Morocco. AWIEF founder and CEO, Irene Ochem says “We fully appreciate the uncertainty, disruptions to business and need for flexibility during t
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: As Somalia braces to effectively respond to COVID-19 outbreak, life-saving essential health care services are scaled up

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Somalia including associated deaths attributed to coronavirus disease. While the cases grow in numbers, the health systems in Somalia is being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. When health systems are strained and overwhelmed specially in fragile and vulnerable settings like in Somalia where adequate mechanical ventilators and other critical care support for patient care are basic, ru
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: World Bank predicts sharpest decline of remittances in recent history

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoGlobal remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 percent in 2020 due to the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. The projected fall, which would be the sharpest decline in recent history, is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country. Remittances to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved