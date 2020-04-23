Coronavirus – Botswana: His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana has been released from home quarantine

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logoThe Office of the President wishes to inform the public that the Director of Health Services has released His Excellency, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana and His Honour, The Vice President Slumber Tsogwane from home quarantine today, 23rd April 2020. This follows the release of their COVID 19 test results which came out negative yesterday. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The President, Republic of Botswana.