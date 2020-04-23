Coronavirus – Kenya: Waste Disposal Equipments worth KES 12M from the Ministry of Environment in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministry of Health, Kenya today received a donation of waste disposal equipments worth KES 12M from the Ministry of Environment in partnership with UNDP at KNH Mbagathi Isolation Hospital. The equipments were handed over to CEO KNH, Dr. E.N. Kamuri by UNDP resident Rep. Mr Walid Badawi.

