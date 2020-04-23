Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of cases by state in Nigeria (22-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, breakdown of cases by state:

Lagos – 504 FCT – 119 Kano – 73 Ogun – 24 Katsina – 21 Osun – 20 Oyo – 17 Edo – 17 Kwara – 10 Kaduna – 9 Akwa Ibom – 9 Borno – 9 Bauchi – 8 Delta – 6 Gombe – 5 Ekiti – 4 Ondo – 3 Rivers – 3 Jigawa – 2 Enugu – 2 Niger – 2 Abia – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1 Sokoto – 1 Adamawa – 1

