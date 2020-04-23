Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update – 23 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Cases: 154 (1 new) Tests today: 1,343 Recoveries: 87 (3 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 67

All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or Covid-19 symptoms jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialling *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free) WhatsApp: +250 788 20 20 80 Email: [email protected]

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

