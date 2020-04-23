APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3635

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 3635. Today we regrettably report 7 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. Preventing #COVID19 from spreading is everybody’s job. #StaySafe and #StayAtHome.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

