APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Water and Sanitation provides update to Parliament on delivery of services to curb the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why is the dollar so powerful? | CNBC International

For more than seven decades, the United States dollar has been the world’s reserve currency, with a majority of international transactions using the greenback. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi explains how it became so strong and explores whether its position could be threatened. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda’s financial sector is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Government of Rwanda is monitoring the economic implications of the novel COVID-19 pandemic; designing and implementing interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected. In a bid to prevent an economic shock, the National Bank of Rwanda floated a liquidity support of $52.4 million for banks to be able to borrow at the Central Bank rate of 5 per cent. Moreover, it eased the normal bank loaning procedures for both commercial banks and its clients....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Business & economists react to Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus plan

All eyes have turned to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for details on how National Treasury will fund the country’s historic R500 billion stimulus plan. The country also awaits an announcement from President Ramaphosa later this week on how he will reopen the economy when the 35 day lock-down ends without comprising the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is still yet to peak. CNBC Africa unpacks South Africa’s R500 billion stimulus plan with a round-table of economist and business leaders....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation led by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and her Deputies, DM David Mahlobo and DM Pamela Tshwete, engaged with the joint Portfolio Committee and Select Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation yesterday, 21 April, to appraise the Committees on the critical work delivered across the country to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister Sisulu laid the ground for the presentation by detailing all the work that led to the President’s declaration of the State of National Disaster, which then precipitated the actions that followed and are still continuing by the two departments, namely Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation.

The declaration of the State of National Disaster implied the suspension of the normal workings of Cabinet replaced by the setting up of the Presidential Coordinating Council and the NATJOINTS.

“The State of National Disaster has direct implications for the departments I lead. Both Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation had to change their ways of working. We have to work differently yet provide essential services continually.

“We set up a Water and Sanitation Command Centre at Rand Water co-chaired by the Acting DG at DWS and the CE of Rand Water. This Centre allows us to link up daily with the DWS Provincial Heads, Water Boards across the country, as well as Municipalities.

“We were fortunate to link up with the association of water tanks and tankers manufacturers that allowed us to purchase these directly from them, allowing for bulk buying and therefore realizing huge savings whilst acquiring these for the state.

The Acting Director-General of the DWS, Mbulelo Tshangana and the CEO of Rand Water, Sipho Mosai, presented the activities that are on-going as per Minister Sisulu’s directive to respond urgently to the rise in COVID-19 infections.

Messrs. Tshangana and Mosai indicated the setting up and workings of the National Water and Sanitation Command Centre. They also indicated that an amount of R306 million was set aside for the exercise in response to the pandemic. This amount was realised as a result of the need for urgent procurements and the reprioritisation of the DWS Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant – Schedule B grant.

Whilst everything is being done to ensure the response to the pandemic is driven from this amount, it is also obvious that it would not be enough. This has led to current discussions between the DWS and National Treasury to find a further R831 million that would then augment the current funding but more critically will ensure the response continues and is sustainable.

As at Monday 20th April, 7698 water tanks had been installed across the country, whilst 1239 water tankers (trucks) had been delivered as well. These figures are moving targets which change on a daily basis as more delivery occurs.

The point was made that the use of water tanks and tankers is not seen as the ultimate solution to the issues of water availability and services. As such going forward a number of solutions have to be considered.

These include:

Ensure that all tanks are transferred as assets to the responsible Water Services Authority. Jointly develop a sustainable operations strategy for each system; with the objective of reducing tanker-hauling dependence, e.g. Ground-water exploration, Water main Connections, etc. by the DWS, SALGA & CoGTA. Convert water tanks into a rudimentary water supply scheme to enhance accessibility. Render support to the Department of Basic Education with water supply projects in vulnerable communities.

With regard to Sanitation, the DWS is in the process of procuring containerised or clustered ablution facilities which will serve as interim sanitation services (especially for high risk densely populated informal settlements.

The DWS seeks to connect to existing municipal water services where possible or to design/construct temporary collection where so required.

There needs to be a Review of Standards for Basic Water Supply and adopt an interim rudimentary standard to allow for acceleration towards addressing the backlog.

Other recommendations include:

Review the Grant Funding model to allow for more efficient and effective water and sanitation infrastructure implementation. Improve coordination and functionality of command structures across the three spheres of government, to ensure monitoring, reporting and targeted implementation.

It will be important to broaden the water mix to incorporate under-utilised water resources, e.g. groundwater, return-flows, Water Conservation and Water Demand, as well as water tanks for households.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: The Secretary-General – Message on the beginning of Ramadan
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Defence on increase of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to strengthen fight against Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

FoodFoward SA feeding South Africa’s hungry amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Andy Duplessis, Managing Director, FoodFoward SA spoke to CNBC Africa about Ramaphosa’s R500bn COVID-19 stimulus package and that the aid reaches the intended beneficiaries.
Read more
International News

Working In An Amazon Warehouse During The Coronavirus Pandemic

CNBC -
Although Amazon now provides masks and temperature checks and enforces social distancing protocols, many of its more than 250,000 warehouse workers say it’s not enough. Some workers are staging protests and accusing Amazon of retaliation after at l
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Nomkhita Nqweni gives update on the Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
The South African Solidarity Fund was created to address the immediate issues that the country faces in the wake of COVID-19. Individuals, businesses and government have made contributions towards the fund and joining CNBC Africa for more is Nomkhita Nqweni the Interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Annual Arts Festival goes digital amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival would’ve this year been celebrating its 5th year in production. In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, it’s shifted from its usual home at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Amphitheatre, to an online live experience, to take place in mid-July. But the organisers of this event felt that there was a more immediate response needed to reach out to those who may be troubled or frightened in the face of an uncertain future. Founder, Hope Azeda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Defence on increase of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to strengthen fight against Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoFollowing the decision by the Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to increase the numbers of the SANDF members to strengthen the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a contingency plan has been put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus. This is part of the total government scenario planning, taking into consideration the worldwide trends and our own scientific analysis and experience. Various skil
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: The Secretary-General – Message on the beginning of Ramadan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy The Secretary-General I extend my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan. This will, of course, be a very different Ramadan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this mon
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now is 63

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health confirms two COVID-19 positive cases: one (1) case from 550 samples taken from the community and quarantine centres and one (1) case from 746 samples tested from truck drivers at border points of entry. A total of 1,296 samples were tested today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now is 63. Today's confirmed cases: 1. A 43 year old Tanzanian male, truck driver who arrived from Tanzania on 17
Read more

Coronavirus – Cabo Verde: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$32 million disbursement to Cabo Verde to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoLike many countries around the globe, Cabo Verde’s economy is significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; to address the urgent balance of payment needs, the IMF Executive Board has approved financial assistance for Cabo Verde in the amount of US$32 million under the Rapid Credit Facility; the authorities have taken mitigating measures in fiscal, monetary and social areas. However, increased support is needed from Cabo Verde’s development partners to scale-up health
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved