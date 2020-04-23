APO
Coronavirus – South Sudan: WHO prepositions supplies to speed-up testing of suspected COVID-19 cases in South Sudan

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
In a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country, WHO in support of the Ministry of Health prepositioned COVID-19 supplies as part of the national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan to twenty different locations including Juba to collect samples, package and transport for testing in Juba.

The supplies delivered include 590 viral transport medium and personal protective equipment for sample collection from Aweil, Wau, Kuajok, Abyei, Rumbek, Yirol, Bentiu, Malakal, Maban, Renk, Bor, Torit, Kapoeta, Nimule, Yei, Kajokeji, Yambio, Tambura, Maridi and Juba, where suspected cases have been reported and followed up.

“WHO will work closely with the leadership of the Ministry of Health and partners to ensure a coordinated and impactful response to fight the coronavirus pandemic”, said Dr Olu Olushayo, WHO Representative for South Sudan. “It is extremely important to scale up our response efforts to save lives and leave no one behind”.

These supplies are vital for testing suspected cases who meet Influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness case definition, patients with unusual pneumonias, travelers crossing the border from areas with community transmission of COVID-19, contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are symptomatic, and cases that meet the definition of the virus.

As of 21 April 2020, a total of 267 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 of which four confirmed cases are under follow up.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which means that societies across the country should share this responsibility and unite to face the pandemic together.

The COVID-19 response is funded by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, the People's Republic of China, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and EU Humanitarian Aid.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

