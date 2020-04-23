APO
Updated:

ReLive Rugby World Cup (RWC) glory with the Springboks on SuperSport

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

PSG CEO Piet Mouton’s impassioned plea to SA’s President: act faster in lifting restrictions to rejuvenate the economy

Without swift action the economic consequences will be disastrous.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

2020423_AdeyemiAdediran

Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How to best manage your finances during the COVID-19 pandemic

This week we are looking at managing and coping with the financial burden that is left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack finance savvy tips and recommendations for individuals during this time is Katlego Mei, Financial Planner at Verso Wealth.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Five months after their magnificent Rugby World Cup triumph, Siya Kolisi and his Springbok teammates will talk viewers through the final as part of a Freedom Day rugby special on SuperSport.

The players and new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will lend fresh perspective to a win that continues to endure and inspire, with the programme starting at 15h30 on SuperSport 1.

Said Nienaber: “The Freedom Day RWC special on SuperSport will give the viewers an incredible opportunity to relive those memorable moments in Springbok history.

“It is something not to be missed. Those three RWC final wins will demonstrate so powerfully what we as South Africans can achieve when we are #StrongerTogether.”

The big block of World Cup programming will begin at 06h30 on Monday morning with a show celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Boks’ maiden World Cup win in 1995, produced in 2015.

This will be book-ended by the broadcast of Invictus, the Clint Eastwood film starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon that captured the remarkable Rugby World Cup winning tale of 1995.

BROADCAST DETAILS (all on SS1) 06h30: 20th anniversary documentary of 1995 RWC win 08h30: 2007 RWC win 10h30: Highlights of RWC 2019 12h00: RWC 2019 – SA group matches 15h30: 2019 RWC ReLived 19h00: Glory Game – The Joost van der Westhuizen story 20h30: Invictus

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 22 April 2020
Next articleAfrica Intelligence, the new continent's daily. All Africa. All exclusive.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Gold Fields CEO on how SA’s COVID-19 lock-down is impacting the company

CNBC Africa -
Gold Fields CEO, Nick Holland spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop about the impact of South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown on its business.
Read more
Videos

McKinsey & Co. on COVID-19 testing and medical strategy in Africa

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke with Kannan Lakmeeharan, Partner at McKinsey & Company about the COVID-19 medical and economic strategy that will impact African economies.
Read more
Videos

FNB Cashflow Relief Plan: How will it work for small businesses?

CNBC Africa -
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting financial strain on individuals, many South African banks are offering customers a three-month payment holiday on their debt. This however, may not be a viable option for small businesses as a term extension on loans may cause more harm than good. FNB has now created a Cashflow Relief Plan instead which will serve to be more cost effective than a straight term extension on loan repayments, joining CNBC Africa for more is Doret Jooste, CEO of FNB Retail Money Management.
Read more
Videos

PSG Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on business & post COVID-19 outlook

CNBC Africa -
Investment holding company, PSG Group has reported a 17 per cent headline earnings per share increase for its full year results ended February. But the company has noted that it is bracing itself for the future of a post COVID-19 crisis. The company has declared a final dividend of 239 cents per share which is a 48 per cent decrease from the previous year. This decrease was due to Capitec, the group’s largest investment and contributor not declaring a final dividend in line with the South African Reserve Bank’s guidance to banks. PSG Group CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: Waste Disposal Equipments worth KES 12M from the Ministry of Environment in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

APO Africa Press Office -
Ministry of Health, Kenya today received a donation of waste disposal equipments worth KES 12M from the Ministry of Environment in partnership with UNDP at KNH Mbagathi Isolation Hospital. The equipments were handed over to CEO KNH, Dr. E.N. Kamuri by UNDP resident Rep. Mr Walid Badawi. #KomeshaCorona update.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Uganda underlines its intention to become a major oil and gas player

APO Africa Press Office -
President Museveni, Tullow Oil and Total’s CEOs could not have chosen a better time to announce their agreement to resolve a long-standing capital gains tax dispute that had earlier prevented Tullow Oil from farming out its Lake Albert licenses to Total. Oil junior Tullow Oil announced that it has agreed the sale of its entire stake in the Lake Albert Development Project in Uganda to oil major Total for US$575 million in cash plus post first oil contingent payments. This is welcomed new
Read more

Africa Intelligence, the new continent&apos;s daily. All Africa. All exclusive.

APO Africa Press Office -
Africa Intelligence (www.Indigo-Net.com) becomes the leading digital daily to offer full coverage of the African continent for professionals. Available as of today, the new publication draws on nearly 40 years of experience chronicling the continent and the combined expertise of five confidential newsletters: West African Newsletter, The Indian Ocean Newsletter, Maghreb Confidential, Africa Energy Intelligence and Africa Mining Intelligence. Guided by the same editorial line of the five publ
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 22 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
More than 24,000 #COVID19 cases have been reported on the African continent - with over 6,250 recoveries and 1,100 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved