APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Innovative tech and connectivity key to fighting COVID-19 in Africa

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work

These are the details of how each phase of South Africa's gradual easing of its lockdown will work....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

GeoPoll: How COVID-19 is impacting these 12 African nations

One of the greatest concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak is the impact it will have on food security especially in countries that already suffer from high food insecurity. John Murunga, GeoPoll Regional Director for East Africa joined CNBC Africa to share more on their survey findings from the mobile-based research platform on the economic impact of the COVID-19 across 12 African nations.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Kenyan govt. steps in to help small businesses survive COVID-19

This week the National Assembly of Kenya met and passed amendments that could stand to benefit Kenyan SMEs, CNBC Africa spoke to SME Consultant, Victor Otieno on how much of help this will be to the sector and what else can be done during this difficult time.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Dealing with the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 has made one point abundantly clear for African countries – “that we need broadband, faster, cheaper, and expanded to the last mile of our populations.”

UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Ms. Vera Songwe, echoed this point during a virtual high-level policy dialogue on ‘leveraging technology in assisting African countries in the fight against COVID-19’.

Organized in collaboration with Ant Financial Services of the Alibaba Group, the livestreamed event brought together leaders of the Asian tech giant, some African ministers of technology and telecommunication, private sector actors across the continent and innovation/digital economy activists who agreed that technology is a common denominator in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, restoring livelihoods and tackling similar challenges in the future. 

“It is clear that the novel coronavirus has led to physical confinement in many parts of the world but enterprises which leverage the power of digital and innovative technologies continue doing business, in fact – even more business as Ant Financial has demonstrated in offering financial solutions to 10 million additional customers in the midst of the crisis,” she said.

Ant Financial’s representatives explained that they have so far used digital technology to help businesses boost online trade, build intelligent networks to support agriculture and food  chain delivery, practice online medical consultations, carry out online job search and provide contactless loans to Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

“We believe that leveraging digital transformation during this crisis will save lives and jobs especially in tourism and related services,” said Mr. Eric Jing,  Executive Chairman of Ant Financial and Member of the Advisory Board to ECA’s Digital Centre of Excellence, adding that thanks to the power of technology, “the world will emerge stronger, working together.”

Both Mr. Moustapha Diaby – Minister of Digital Economy, Post and Telecommunications of Guinea and Ms. Cina Lawson – Minister of Digital Economy of Togo, agreed that COVID-19 was a clarion call for Africa to prioritize digital connectivity and governance.

Minister Diaby, for instance, said tracing the spread of COVID-19 in order to flatten the curve in Guinea has proved difficult in the absence of a digital identification system. 

But to use the resources at hand efficiently, his country’s Government is capitalizing on bulk SMS messaging and the use of mobile telephony networks to push public service announcements via ring tones in the major languages of the country.

Tech activist and CEO of AppsTech Inc., Ms. Rebecca Enonchong from Cameroon, re-echoed the case for “low tech solutions such as USSD and the SMS which don’t require smartphones” as well as governments’ intervention to reduce the cost of broadband urgently.

She regretted that the big online traffic and hosting platforms such as Google (for Google Play) and Apple (providing Apple Store) have curtailed the ability for African developers to showcase groundbreaking solutions that they have nurtured in the effort to tackle the pandemic.

In view of these, panelists emphasized the need for African governments, in synergy with the private sector and civil society, to collaborate on aggregating solutions and avoiding duplication of efforts to fight against COVID-19.

Ms. Amel Saidane, President of Tunisia Startups, explained that her country’s government was already taking that route and has sought for a North Africa regional collaborative platform to pool together the flood of ideas and solutions from public-private partnerships. 

The dialogue ended with a general agreement on the need to quickly set up a collaborative platform for immediately helping businesses to sell African products on and beyond the continent in this time of crisis.

The panelists agreed to reconvene quickly to act on these recommendations.

Takeaways from the livestream 

Time for faster, cheaper broadband, down to the last mile

Activate low the solutions (USSD/SMS) to reach the masses now!

Confinement is physical but digital/contactless business is soaring

Create platforms for selling African products on and off the continent

More conversations needed to aggregate African solutions against COVID-19

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3953
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 6000 COVID-19 posters from UNICEF and other partners to boost the campaign against the virus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
Read more
Coronavirus

SA to phase out lockdown, these are the details

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the gradual phasing out of the country's 35-day lockdown based on five-phases.
Read more
Videos

Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

CNBC Africa -
It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Read more
CEO Interviews

Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Digital version of 2020 Law Book available now

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoA digital version of the SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) Law Book for 2020 has been made available for the first time in an effort to reach a bigger audience as part of the bigger South African rugby community. The interactive digital Law Book provide the rugby community with in-depth coverage of all 21 Laws of the Game, as well as Law Variations for Under-19 rugby, sevens and 10s. The Law Book provides a complete guide of match-official signals, featuring several prominen
Read more

SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSA Rugby has communicated its appreciation and best wishes to departing Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle, following her decision to step down from the role this week. SA Rugby (www.SARugby.co.za) CEO, Jurie Roux, said his organisation had valued her contribution and considered approach at a SANZAAR level for the past two years. He said the organisation would always have a warm welcome for her and wished her all the best in the next stage of her career. Distributed
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Community Based Health Education on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
This is the 5th day of community based health education on COVID-19, a joint venture between the county health promotion team and the KMTC makueni campus to #KomeshaCorona in the county.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: The potential impact of health service disruptions on the burden of malaria: a modelling analysis for countries in sub-Saharan Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBackground Since 2000, the world has seen unprecedented progress against the burden of malaria following massive investments in providing effective prevention and treatment interventions to populations at risk in malaria-endemic countries. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Y2DFYc Malaria case incidence declined by 30%, from 80 per 1000 population in 2000 to 57 per 1000 population in 2018. During the same period, the malaria mortality incidence rate declined by 60% – from
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved