Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest

HIGHLIGHTS

All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa regions, except Comoros and Lesotho, have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded 3,635 COVID-19 infections so far.

Djibouti has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in the region, with 986 cases.

With the number of cases growing faster, most countries are extending or reinforcing containment measures amidst concerns of impact on economy and increased humanitarian needs.

Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

