Coronavirus – Africa: Statement on Medications to Treat Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is concerned about inaccurate information being distributed through traditional and social media regarding prevention and treatment of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Based on a review of evidence and expert assessment, Africa CDC recommends:

1. Physicians should not prescribe, and individuals should not take, chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19 except under clinical trial or monitored emergency use of unregistered and investigational interventions (MEURI). These drugs can cause neurologic, ophthalmic, cardiac, and other forms of toxicity.

2. Physicians should not prescribe, and individuals should not take, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Remdesivir or other medications to prevent or treat COVID-19 except under clinical trial or MEURI.

3. Paracetamol, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen may be used to relieve symptoms of fever and/or myalgia due to viral infection.

4. Physicians should use evidence-based guidance when treating patients with COVID¬19 infection, such as that published by the World Health Organization (https://www.who. int/publications-detail/clinical-management-of-severe-acute-respiratory-infection-when¬novel-coronavirus-(ncov)-infection-is-suspected).

5. Clinical trials and MEURI should follow WHO Guidance on Ethical Issues in Infectious Disease Outbreaks (https://www.who.int/ethics/publications/ infectious-disease-outbreaks/en/).

Africa CDC will continuously update its guidance based on the latest available evidence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).