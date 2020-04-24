APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: The potential impact of health service disruptions on the burden of malaria: a modelling analysis for countries in sub-Saharan Africa

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work

These are the details of how each phase of South Africa's gradual easing of its lockdown will work....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

GeoPoll: How COVID-19 is impacting these 12 African nations

One of the greatest concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak is the impact it will have on food security especially in countries that already suffer from high food insecurity. John Murunga, GeoPoll Regional Director for East Africa joined CNBC Africa to share more on their survey findings from the mobile-based research platform on the economic impact of the COVID-19 across 12 African nations.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Kenyan govt. steps in to help small businesses survive COVID-19

This week the National Assembly of Kenya met and passed amendments that could stand to benefit Kenyan SMEs, CNBC Africa spoke to SME Consultant, Victor Otieno on how much of help this will be to the sector and what else can be done during this difficult time.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Background

Since 2000, the world has seen unprecedented progress against the burden of malaria following massive investments in providing effective prevention and treatment interventions to populations at risk in malaria-endemic countries.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Y2DFYc

Malaria case incidence declined by 30%, from 80 per 1000 population in 2000 to 57 per 1000 population in 2018. During the same period, the malaria mortality incidence rate declined by 60% – from 25 to 10 per 100 000 population at risk. By far, the majority of these gains have been due to reductions in the burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), a region that still accounts for over 90% of malaria cases and deaths globally. These massive gains have been achieved despite important gaps in prevention and access to treatment, along with periods of conflict and other humanitarian emergencies. By all indications, however, the current COVID-19 pandemic will likely be the biggest threat faced by global efforts to reduce the malaria burden, especially in SSA where health systems are fragile.

The WHO Global Malaria Programme (GMP) maintains a platform to track and analyse potential threats to malaria control and elimination (http://apps.who.int/ malaria/maps/threats/), including drug and insecticide resistance, Plasmodium falciparum histidine-rich protein (pfhrp2) deletions and the spread of new invasive mosquito species. GMP has also used modelling as a tool to guide potential interventions in response to these threats, including during public health emergencies.

For example, during the humanitarian crisis in Borno State (Nigeria), modelling was used to estimate the potential impact of different types of interventions. Based on this analysis, four rounds of age-targeted mass drug administration (MDA) were delivered by the local health authority and the WHO polio and health emergencies teams, reaching more than 1.2 million children under the age of 5. It was estimated that the MDA campaign prevented about 10 000 children from dying of malaria. A similar analysis performed following the Ebola crisis in West Africa demonstrated the utility of modelling both the threats to malaria service delivery and the impact of potential mitigating strategies for planning and decision-making, as well as to raise awareness among policy-makers.

The COVID-19 pandemic represents a new threat to malaria service delivery. As the virus begins to spread in malaria-endemic countries, including in SSA (3), their fragile health systems will likely be overwhelmed. Indeed, the recent Ebola outbreak in West Africa demonstrated that a sudden increase in demand for health services can lead to substantial increases in morbidity and mortality from other diseases, including malaria. In response to this threat, WHO GMP has recently released guidance to help countries ensure the maintenance of their malaria services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GMP has also been working with several modelling teams to analyse the potential impact on malaria burden of different service disruption scenarios. The outputs of these modelling exercises reinforce the message that country programmes and ministries of health must ensure the continuity of malaria prevention and treatment services during the response to COVID-19. The results of these analyses are presented in this document. It is important to note that this analysis does not consider the impact of disruptions to indoor residual spraying (IRS) and seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC).

Analysis

Malaria transmission seasonality

Using the modelling framework previously employed in WHO’s Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030 (5), normalized malaria incidence in cases per person per year was calculated for SSA countries, assuming 35 days between peak rainfall and peak malaria incidence (Fig. 1). The resulting information can be used to understand the timing of COVID-19-related service disruptions with respect to malaria transmission seasons and can assist programmes in determining the optimal timing for mitigation activities with respect to COVID-19-related service disruptions.

The analysis shows clear seasonality varying by country, but with a broad regional signal. Peak malaria transmission starts later in the year in West Africa than in East and Central African countries. For many of the Sahelian countries in West Africa that implement SMC, peak transmission is likely to be reached in September. If the spread of COVID-19 continues along its current trajectory, the peak malaria season in these countries is likely to overlap with COVID-19-related disruptions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (24-04-2020)
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Community Based Health Education on COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
Read more
Coronavirus

SA to phase out lockdown, these are the details

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the gradual phasing out of the country's 35-day lockdown based on five-phases.
Read more
Videos

Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

CNBC Africa -
It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Read more
CEO Interviews

Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Digital version of 2020 Law Book available now

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoA digital version of the SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) Law Book for 2020 has been made available for the first time in an effort to reach a bigger audience as part of the bigger South African rugby community. The interactive digital Law Book provide the rugby community with in-depth coverage of all 21 Laws of the Game, as well as Law Variations for Under-19 rugby, sevens and 10s. The Law Book provides a complete guide of match-official signals, featuring several prominen
Read more

SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSA Rugby has communicated its appreciation and best wishes to departing Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle, following her decision to step down from the role this week. SA Rugby (www.SARugby.co.za) CEO, Jurie Roux, said his organisation had valued her contribution and considered approach at a SANZAAR level for the past two years. He said the organisation would always have a warm welcome for her and wished her all the best in the next stage of her career. Distributed
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Community Based Health Education on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
This is the 5th day of community based health education on COVID-19, a joint venture between the county health promotion team and the KMTC makueni campus to #KomeshaCorona in the county.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (24-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government has just held its COVID-19 pandemic assessment meeting. Today's statistics show 1,430 people infected, including 692 active, 120 hospitalized and 20 on respiratory assistance. 668 recovered and 43 deaths. We continue to control this virus.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved