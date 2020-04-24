APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: WHO Africa Update 24 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Tour guides bear the brunt of COVID-19 as tourism industry grinds to a halt

The COVID-19 epidemic is crippling the tourism industry and leaving many tour guides without a job. CNBC Africa spoke to Pamela Giramata Gasana, a tour guide on how the pandemic has affected her career.
South Africa must stop relying on Chinese imports we can build it ourselves: Mboweni’s Utopia.

“This is like a war and everyone needs to go to the front to deal with this,” says Mboweni.
Feryal Ahmadi on what makes Africa attractive to investors

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the made for Africa trade, and the opportunities it presents for investors and other stakeholders....
Content provided by APO Group.

Over 27,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent – with over 7,000 associated recoveries & 1,200 deaths recorded. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: How to keep trade between Africa and the rest of the world flowing

Protectionism is seemingly on the rise and this, combined with the already devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, may have serious repercussions for African trade. CNBC Africa spoke with Frank Matsaert, CEO of Trade Mark East Africa on how to keep trade between Africa and the rest of the world flowing.
EXPO 2020: Driving innovation in the payments space

The Managing Director of Network International, Andrew Key says the evolution of the payments market in Africa will happen differently. He also notes that Dubai is a real driver of innovation not only in the payments space. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss the evolution of the payments spaced more....
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Rwanda’s agriculture sector

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the continent, the agriculture industry supply chain is stepping up to keep employees and consumers safe while still providing vital services, commodities and food. Closures of restaurants and less frequent grocery shopping diminish demand for fresh produce, affecting producers and suppliers, especially smallholder farmers. The agriculture sector in Rwanda employs 80 per cent of Rwandans and contributes 33 per cent to the country’s GDP. On this CNBC Africa Special we speak to leaders in agriculture on the impact COVID-19 has had so far, and what plans the government and private sector have put in place to soften the impact the virus will have on the industry....
2020424 EmmanuelAdeleke

...
Coronavirus – Kenya: Covid-19 update – 24 April 2020

The 16 positive cases were picked from communities by our surveillance teams; eleven (11) in Nairobi and five (5) in Mombasa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Update 24 April 2020

New Case(S) - 18 Total Confirmed - 82 Deaths - 2 Recovered - 10 Total In Quarantine - 891 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Local Leaders Mobilised to Fight against COVID-19 in Ethiopia

In the wake of the COVID-19 induced state of emergency in Ethiopia, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is mobilizing its network of local community leaders to help with awareness and prevention activities designed to stop the spread of the disease.    Community conversation facilitators – who have reached more than five million people across Ethiopia with other, non-COVID-19 related crisis awareness raising and prevention a
Coronavirus – Nigeria: IOM Builds Quarantine Shelters as Conflict-Affected Borno State Records First COVID-19 Cases

Conflict-affected communities in north-east Nigeria are increasingly vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases begin to be reported in Borno State. An outbreak would have devastating consequences for millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) throughout the region, a majority of whom live in overcrowded and underserviced camps.  The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is supporting health actors to construct 90 quarantine shelters across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States
