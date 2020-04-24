APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 24 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (27,862) deaths (1,304), and recoveries (7,633) by region:

Central (2,312 cases; 85 deaths; 473 recoveries): Burundi (12; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,401; 49; 355), Central African Republic (19; 0; 10), Chad (40; 0; 8), Congo (186; 6; 16), DRC (394; 25; 48), Equatorial Guinea (84; 1; 8), Gabon (169; 3; 24), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0)

Eastern (2,973; 68; 985): Djibouti (999; 2; 330), Eritrea (39; 0; 11), Ethiopia (117; 3; 25), Kenya (336; 14; 94), Madagascar (122; 0; 61), Mauritius (331; 9; 266), Rwanda (154; 0; 87), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (328; 16; 8), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (174; 16; 14), Tanzania (284; 8; 37), Uganda (74; 0; 46)

 Northern (11,575; 890; 3,051): Algeria (3,007; 407; 1,355), Egypt (3,891; 287; 1,004), Libya (60; 2; 18), Mauritania (7; 1; 6), Morocco (3,692; 155; 478), Tunisia (918; 38; 190)

Southern (4,244; 89; 1,131): Angola (25; 2; 6), Botswana (22; 1; 0), Eswatini (36; 1; 8), Malawi (33; 3; 4), Mozambique (46; 0; 12), Namibia (16; 0; 7), South Africa (3,953; 75; 1,055), Zambia (84; 3; 37), Zimbabwe (29; 4; 2) Western (6,758; 172; 1,993): Benin (54; 1; 27), Burkina Faso (616; 41; 410),

Cape Verde (88; 1; 1), Cote d'Ivoire (1,004; 14; 359), Gambia (10; 1; 6), Ghana (1,279; 10; 134), Guinea (862; 6; 170), Guinea-Bissau (50; 0; 0), Liberia (117; 8; 25), Mali (309; 21; 77), Niger (671; 24; 256), Nigeria (981; 31; 197), Senegal (545; 6; 262), Sierra Leone (82; 2; 10), Togo (90; 6; 59)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

