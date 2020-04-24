APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (23 April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA to phase out lockdown, these are the details

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the gradual phasing out of the country's 35-day...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 965; of this none of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

10736

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

965

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

0

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

90

Patients in intensive care

0

Total recovered

21

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

116

The zero positive results among 965 tested individuals do not indicate the decline of COVID-19 in Ethiopia but it showed the tested individuals were not infected with the virus. Therefore the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to remind the public to continue applying all preventive actions and comply with government protective decisions If any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 23 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

COVID-19 & Markets: Is market signalling worst of COVID-19 is over?

CNBC Africa -
Exactly a month ago today, the JSE Top 40 index traded at 37,550 points with the COVID-19 sell-off rippled across local and global markets. Today the index has gained 20 per cent from those lows, not far behind global peers on Wall Street. Is this a signal investors think the worst of COVID-19 is over? Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact and Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst at Anchor Capital join CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
International News

Privacy Concerns Arise As Big Tech Partners To Fight Coronavirus

CNBC -
Researchers and health officials in the U.S. are scrambling for more comprehensive data about the spread of the coronavirus, raising questions about what personal information we should collect in a time of crisis. Apple and Google have teamed up to d
Read more
Coronavirus

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 23 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Testing Data A total of 143 570 COVID-19 tests has been conducted as per table below: Sector Total tested New tested Private 89 501 62% 3 612 37% Public 54 069 38% 6 184 63% Grand Total 143 570 9 796 Case Data There are 318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with t
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Test, Treat, Trace and Isolate, Federal Government’s (FG) Structure to Response – Dr. Ehanire

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Federal Government has revealed its structure of response to COVID-19, which is TEST, TREAT, TRACE, and ISOLATE. The idea is to test people based on set criteria such as travel history, contacts or symptoms or clusters for the best prospects of high yield, then place those with positive test in treatment and isolation; trace all their contacts and quarantine them for 14 days. This was revealed by the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, today 23rd April, 2020, as
Read more

Coronavirus – Mauritania: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$130 Million Disbursement to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to address the COVID-19...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$130 million (SDR 95.680 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Mauritania cope with the COVID-19 pandemic; The economic and social impact of the pandemic is rapidly unfolding, with a contraction of output expected in 2020. The IMF’s emergency support will provide additional resources for health services and social protection programs. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ap
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update – 23 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 154 (1 new) Tests today: 1,343 Recoveries: 87 (3 new) Deaths:  0 Active cases: 67 All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or Covid-19 symptoms jeopardises public safety
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved