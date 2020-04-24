Coronavirus – Nigeria: 981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

78 in Lagos 14 in FCT 5 in Ogun 4 in Gombe 3 Borno 2 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Kwara 1 in Plateau

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197 Deaths: 31

