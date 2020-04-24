APO
Coronavirus – Republic of the Congo: The World Bank provides $11.3 million to support the Republic of the Congo’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

By Africa Press Office

 The World Bank approved $11.3 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* to help the Republic of the Congo fight COVID-19 (coronavirus) and respond to public health emergencies.

The COVID-19 emergency response project has been launched to respond to the Congolese people's public health needs and step up government prevention, disease surveillance, and early case detection and confirmation action. This support will build screening and treatment capacities and health system preparedness and response, prioritizing cities hardest hit by the virus. The project will also scale up the national information campaign to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are providing immediate assistance to support the implementation of the national COVID-19 response strategy and ramp up prevention, health system preparedness and response, including coronavirus patient care,” explains Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Country Director for the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and Burundi.

The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response, increase disease surveillance, improve public health interventions, and help the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. It is deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over the next 15 months to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank’s fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. IDA resources help effect positive change in the lives of the 1.6 billion people living in the countries that are eligible for its assistance. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments are constantly on the rise and have averaged $21 billion over the past three years, with about 61% going to Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.

