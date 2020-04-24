Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 23 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

One (1) new CoVID-19 case was identified today, out of one thousand three hundred forty-three(1343) samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to a hundred and fifty-four (154). To date, eighty-seven (87) patients have recovered, including three (3) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is now sixty-seven (67).

All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and staying at home. In addition, face mask must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds.

