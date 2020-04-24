Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Public Notice (Freetown 24th April 2020 Time: 2:30PM)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Response Team would like to inform the general public that the following people have been appointed as District Coordinators for the COVID-19 Response with immediate effect.
1. Umaru Vandi
– Kenema District
2. Morie Feika
– Kailahun District
3. Samuel Sam
– Kono District
4. David Fortune
– Bo District
5. Joseph Moigboi Kamara
– Bonthe District
6. Joseph Kendor
– Moyamba District
7. Mohamcd Kpana Gbato Kcmorai
– Pujchun District
8. Mohamcd Moganbo Siaffa
– Bombali District
9. Alusine Abdulai Sesay
– Tonkolili District
10. Foday Sidike Kalion
– Karene District
11. Mohamed Mustapha Dumbuya
– Kambia District
12. Moses Erik Kamara
– Port Loko District
13. Abdulai Barrie
– Koinadugu District
14. Victor S.O Davies
– Western Area Rural
15. Miatta French
– Western Area Urban
16. Lansana Mamadi Kondeh
– Falaba District
For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76-622-914/0 76-602-460
