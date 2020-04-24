Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Public Notice (Freetown 24th April 2020 Time: 2:30PM)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Response Team would like to inform the general public that the following people have been appointed as District Coordinators for the COVID-19 Response with immediate effect.

1. Umaru Vandi

– Kenema District

2. Morie Feika

– Kailahun District

3. Samuel Sam

– Kono District

4. David Fortune

– Bo District

5. Joseph Moigboi Kamara

– Bonthe District

6. Joseph Kendor

– Moyamba District

7. Mohamcd Kpana Gbato Kcmorai

– Pujchun District

8. Mohamcd Moganbo Siaffa

– Bombali District

9. Alusine Abdulai Sesay

– Tonkolili District

10. Foday Sidike Kalion

– Karene District

11. Mohamed Mustapha Dumbuya

– Kambia District

12. Moses Erik Kamara

– Port Loko District

13. Abdulai Barrie

– Koinadugu District

14. Victor S.O Davies

– Western Area Rural

15. Miatta French

– Western Area Urban

16. Lansana Mamadi Kondeh

– Falaba District

For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76-622-914/0 76-602-460

