Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 24 April 2020 2:00 PM

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 82

Total number of deaths – 3

Active New Cases – 18

Active cases at Isolation Centres – 70

General condition of confirmed cases – Stable

Cumulative recoveries – 10

Number currently in quarantine – 891

Number discharged from quarantine – 1,259

Note: One new death reported of a 37 year old male who presented with symptoms fitting case definition of COVID-19 at Connaught Hospital but passed away before specimen was obtained. However dead swab was obtained and result showed positive for COVID-19.

