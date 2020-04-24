APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 23 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA to phase out lockdown, these are the details

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the gradual phasing out of the country's 35-day...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Testing Data

A total of 143 570 COVID-19 tests has been conducted as per table below:

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

89 501

62%

3 612

37%

Public

54 069

38%

6 184

63%

Grand Total

143 570

9 796

Case Data

There are 318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of confirmed cases at 3 953.

Province

Total cases for

22 April 2020

New cases on

23 April 2020

Total cases for

23 April 2020

Percentage

total

Eastern Cape

377

40

417

10,5

Free State

106

0

106

2,7

Gauteng

1224

28

1252

31,7

KwaZulu-Natal

758

49

807

20,4

Limpopo

27

0

27

0,7

Mpumalanga

23

0

23

0,6

North West

24

1

25

0,6

Northern Cape

16

0

16

0,4

Western Cape

1079

200

1279

32,4

Unknown

1

0

1

0,0

Total

3635

318

3953

100

Notes:

We are observing a steady increase in the number of positive cases. While this concerns us, we are also pleased that the intensified community screening and testing campaign is assisting in finding more COVID-19 positive patients. This allows us to take the necessary actions such as isolation, quarantine or hospitalisation if required. The epidemiologists also continue to analyse these trends to in order for the country to better understand the impact of the outbreak as it unfolds.

We commend all the health workers and tracers for their hard work in different parts of our country. We also thank members of the community for heeding government’s call to participate in the mass screening and testing. This is well reflected in the increasing numbers of people who have been screened to date, which is 3 633 037. Of the indivuals screened, 24 174 have been referred for testing.

It is also notable that today the Western Cape has surpassed Gauteng’s confirmed cases and now has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. A further analysis is being done as we are observing outbreak clusters in the Western Cape. This means that a large number of people who operate and interact in the same area (eg. factories, shopping centres) are testing positive.

Today, the Northern Cape, Limpopo and Free State do not have any new cases. Furthermore, we have seen the number of these province’s confirmed cases not increasing. This also illustrates the effectiveness of their positive patients’ treatment and management.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today we regrettably report 10 new deaths. This brings the total to 75. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank our health workers who treated the deceased patients.

The new deaths are from the following provinces:

Western Cape: 6

KZN:

2

Gauteng:

1

Eastern Cape:

1

Total Deaths and Recoveries Per Province:

PROVINCE

DEATHS

RECOVERIES

Western Cape

28

236

KwaZulu-Natal

27

241

Gauteng

8

843

Eastern Cape

6

19

Free State

5

76

Limpopo

1

24

Mpumalanga

0

15

North West

0

13

Northern Cape

0

6

TOTAL

75

1473

WHO COVID-19 INFORMATION SHARING SESSION

Today, the Director General of the World Health Organisation held an information sharing session with Health Ministers from across the globe. South Africa was given an opportunity to share its experiences in its management and response to COVID-19. We appreciate the leadership provided by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s response thus far has even laid an opportunity for lessons to be learnt by other countries. Whilst we are pleased with this, we remain fully aware that we still have a long way ahead of us and face a tough battle to fight together as a country.

The WHO’s guidance for us as a country and the rest of the world remains invaluable and we express confidence in its leadership under Dr Tedros.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Test, Treat, Trace and Isolate, Federal Government’s (FG) Structure to Response – Dr. Ehanire
Next articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (23 April 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

COVID-19 & Markets: Is market signalling worst of COVID-19 is over?

CNBC Africa -
Exactly a month ago today, the JSE Top 40 index traded at 37,550 points with the COVID-19 sell-off rippled across local and global markets. Today the index has gained 20 per cent from those lows, not far behind global peers on Wall Street. Is this a signal investors think the worst of COVID-19 is over? Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact and Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst at Anchor Capital join CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
International News

Privacy Concerns Arise As Big Tech Partners To Fight Coronavirus

CNBC -
Researchers and health officials in the U.S. are scrambling for more comprehensive data about the spread of the coronavirus, raising questions about what personal information we should collect in a time of crisis. Apple and Google have teamed up to d
Read more
Coronavirus

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (23 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 965; of this none of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 Situational Update as of today Total laboratory test conducted 10736 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 965 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 0 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 90 Pati
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Test, Treat, Trace and Isolate, Federal Government’s (FG) Structure to Response – Dr. Ehanire

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Federal Government has revealed its structure of response to COVID-19, which is TEST, TREAT, TRACE, and ISOLATE. The idea is to test people based on set criteria such as travel history, contacts or symptoms or clusters for the best prospects of high yield, then place those with positive test in treatment and isolation; trace all their contacts and quarantine them for 14 days. This was revealed by the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, today 23rd April, 2020, as
Read more

Coronavirus – Mauritania: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$130 Million Disbursement to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to address the COVID-19...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$130 million (SDR 95.680 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Mauritania cope with the COVID-19 pandemic; The economic and social impact of the pandemic is rapidly unfolding, with a contraction of output expected in 2020. The IMF’s emergency support will provide additional resources for health services and social protection programs. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ap
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update – 23 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 154 (1 new) Tests today: 1,343 Recoveries: 87 (3 new) Deaths:  0 Active cases: 67 All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or Covid-19 symptoms jeopardises public safety
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved