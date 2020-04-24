Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 24 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Testing Data
A total of 152 390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as per table below:
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
92 909
61%
3408
39%
PUBLIC
59 481
39%
5 412
61%
Grand Total
152 390
8 820
Case Data
There are 267 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of confirmed cases at 4 220
Province
Total cases for 23 April 2020
New cases on 24 April 2020
Total cases for 24 April 2020
Percentage
total
Eastern Cape
417
63
480
11.4
Free State
106
5
111
2.6
Gauteng
1252
28
1281
30.4
KwaZulu-
Natal
807
34
841
19.9
Limpopo
27
2
29
0.7
Mpumalanga
23
1
24
0.6
North West
25
0
25
0.6
Northern
Cape
16
0
16
0.4
Western Cape
1279
134
1413
33.5
Unknown
1
0
0
0.0
Total
3953
267
4220
100
Deaths and Recoveries.
Today we regrettably report 4 new deaths. This brings the total to 79. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients.
The new deaths are from the following provinces:
Western Cape: 2 KZN: 2
Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of Health
