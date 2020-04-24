Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 24 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Testing Data

A total of 152 390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as per table below:

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

92 909

61%

3408

39%

PUBLIC

59 481

39%

5 412

61%

Grand Total

152 390

8 820

Case Data

There are 267 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of confirmed cases at 4 220

Province

Total cases for 23 April 2020

New cases on 24 April 2020

Total cases for 24 April 2020

Percentage

total

Eastern Cape

417

63

480

11.4

Free State

106

5

111

2.6

Gauteng

1252

28

1281

30.4

KwaZulu-

Natal

807

34

841

19.9

Limpopo

27

2

29

0.7

Mpumalanga

23

1

24

0.6

North West

25

0

25

0.6

Northern

Cape

16

0

16

0.4

Western Cape

1279

134

1413

33.5

Unknown

1

0

0

0.0

Total

3953

267

4220

100

Deaths and Recoveries.

Today we regrettably report 4 new deaths. This brings the total to 79. We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients.

The new deaths are from the following provinces:

Western Cape: 2 KZN: 2

Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of Health

