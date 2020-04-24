APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture on deciduous fruit producers donation of 10000 fruit parcels to assist during Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

By Africa Press Office

CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA to phase out lockdown, these are the details

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the gradual phasing out of the country's 35-day...
VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Earlier today, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and the Deciduous Fruit Development Chamber of South Africa (DFDC-SA) handed over 10 000 fruit parcels to the NGO, Gift of the Givers, for further distribution amongst vulnerable communities in the Western Cap.

Gift of the Givers is currently supporting more than 20 000 people per day and the fruit packs will be added to the food parcels that they deliver at feeding centres.

Speaking at the handover, DFDC-SA, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Thembi Xaba said:

“Deciduous fruit producers and partners heeded the call to respond to the challenges facing our communities as a result of Covid-19. While this intervention may not address all the socio economic conditions that the country is faced with, it serves as the initial platform for future engagements with like-minded partners on how to better respond to disaster as a collective”.

Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, thanked the DFDC-SA and deciduous fruit producers for their generous donation.

“The Western Cape Department of Agriculture, welcomes this fruit donation by the Deciduous Fruit Development Chamber (DFDC) towards the humanitarian relief effort of government due to the growing Covid-19 pandemic. This will go a long way in addressing the food and nutrition security challenges facing our community. I commend the DFDC and its leadership for heeding the call”. “A number of these farmers have been supported by the Department and it’s exciting to see them giving back to communities, we are indeed better together” said Dr Mogale.

Issued by: Western Cape Agriculture

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

