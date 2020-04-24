Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture on deciduous fruit producers donation of 10000 fruit parcels to assist during Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Earlier today, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and the Deciduous Fruit Development Chamber of South Africa (DFDC-SA) handed over 10 000 fruit parcels to the NGO, Gift of the Givers, for further distribution amongst vulnerable communities in the Western Cap.

Gift of the Givers is currently supporting more than 20 000 people per day and the fruit packs will be added to the food parcels that they deliver at feeding centres.

Speaking at the handover, DFDC-SA, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Thembi Xaba said:

“Deciduous fruit producers and partners heeded the call to respond to the challenges facing our communities as a result of Covid-19. While this intervention may not address all the socio economic conditions that the country is faced with, it serves as the initial platform for future engagements with like-minded partners on how to better respond to disaster as a collective”.

Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, thanked the DFDC-SA and deciduous fruit producers for their generous donation.

“The Western Cape Department of Agriculture, welcomes this fruit donation by the Deciduous Fruit Development Chamber (DFDC) towards the humanitarian relief effort of government due to the growing Covid-19 pandemic. This will go a long way in addressing the food and nutrition security challenges facing our community. I commend the DFDC and its leadership for heeding the call”. “A number of these farmers have been supported by the Department and it’s exciting to see them giving back to communities, we are indeed better together” said Dr Mogale.

