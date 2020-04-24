APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Empowering communities with correct information about COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Mboweni says SA government to put R800 billion to help ease pandemic

"We have looked at the budget and anything that can be postponed will be postponed.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Access Bank: Nigeria’s interbank rates to remain depressed

Traders say the inter-bank rates at Nigeria’s money market will remain at depressed levels despite the anticipated bi-weekly retail auction and liquidity levels estimated at just over one trillion naira. Akpeve Oputu, Fixed Income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s entertainment industry & night-time economy

The second phase of Nigeria's COVID-19 induced lock-down is slowly grinding the economy to a halt. But what has been the impact on the entertainment industry and the Night-time economy?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In public health emergencies such as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, one essential lifesaving action is risk communication. This is because people have a right to know how to protect their health and have a responsibility to take informed decisions to protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them. To do this effectively, risk communicators need a good understanding of stakeholder perceptions, concerns and beliefs, as well as their knowledge and practices. Risk communicators must also identify early on and subsequently manage rumours, misinformation and other communications challenges.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Tanzania in March 2020, WHO and partners have been working closely with the national authorities to educate and actively communicate with the public about the Coronavirus disease using multiple communications techniques ranging from media and social media communications to mass communications and stakeholder and community engagement.

Effective risk communication not only saves lives and reduces illness, it enables communities to preserve their social, economic and political stability in the face of emergencies

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleHere’s how the Oppenheimer fund is helping this two nail bar businesses stay open
Next articleBogolo Kenewendo on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Botswana’s economy
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Bogolo Kenewendo on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Botswana’s economy

CNBC Africa -
Botswana has declared a 6 months state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The country was first placed on a 28 day lockdown but has been extended on demand by parliament; the country has 22 confirmed cases so far with 1 death. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact that this move will have on industries, trade and businesses is Bogolo Kenewendo, Economist and the former minister of investment, trade and industry in Botswana.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how the Oppenheimer fund is helping this two nail bar businesses stay open

CNBC Africa -
The billionaire Oppenheimer family has overseen interest free loans worth R638 million given to five thousand eight hundred businesses in just 11 days. Who get these millions go? Well right now we are going to speak to someone who has got some of the money. Karen Levell employs 42 women in two nail bar businesses in Johannesburg. Even before the lockdown her business was in trouble because people didn’t want to risk contact.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work

CNBC Africa -
These are the details of how each phase of South Africa's gradual easing of its lockdown will work....
Read more
Videos

Super Group CEO on what the S&P downgrade means to the cost of borrowing

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency S&P has downgraded transport giant Super Group as the company’s supply chain, transport and car dealership operations in South Africa, Australia and Europe would be significantly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 23 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOne (1) new CoVID-19 case was identified today, out of one thousand three hundred forty-three(1343) samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to a hundred and fifty-four (154). To date, eighty-seven (87) patients have recovered, including three (3) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is now sixty-seven (67). All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must conti
Read more

Joint Press Release: Togo becomes 18th African country shareholder in African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI)

APO Africa Press Office -
African countries fast-tracking membership to ATI (www.ATI-ACA.org) in response to expected trade and investment insurance capacity impact from COVID-19 Togo becomes 18th African country to join ATI, with a shareholding of US$12.5 million, through a concessional loan by the European Investment Bank (www.EIB.org); membership in ATI provides African countries with additional trade and investment insurance capacity and improves risk rating for sovereign debts; adequate insurance capacity critica
Read more

Facebook expands Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Facebook (www.Facebook.com) is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus. It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizatio
Read more

Poll reveals 70% of African businesses expect their revenues to decrease by more than 10% next month

APO Africa Press Office -
In a live poll conducted by Africa.com on April 22 as part of its webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, nearly 70% of webinar participants predicted that their business revenue will decrease by more than 10% next month.  47% indicated that they expect their revenue to decrease by more than 25% next month, and 24% indicated that they expect revenues to decrease by more than 50% next month. Only 20% indicated that they expect revenue to remain the same or increase.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved