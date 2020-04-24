Coronavirus: Togo COVID-19 Situation Report – #02

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 20 April 2020, Togo has 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (+10 from the previous SitRep on 08 April 2020). The death toll is 06 people, representing a fatality rate of 7.1%, and 53 people recovered. To this date, 4,381 tests have been conducted nationwide.

The Male / Female ratio is 1.6. The age group between 20 and 59 is the most affected with 77% of cases. Lomé Commune and Maritime remain the most affected regions with 47 and 23 cases respectively (see map, right).

Situation in Numbers

84 COVID-19 confirmed cases

06 deaths

2,544,902 children affected by COVID-19 school closures

