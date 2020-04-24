Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 74

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today.

– 6 Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Border post.

– 5 Kenyan truck drivers; 3 arrived via Malaba and 2 arrived via Busia.

– Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 74.

– Total COVID-19 recoveries in Uganda: 46.

