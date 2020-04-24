Facebook expands Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Facebook (www.Facebook.com) is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus. It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizations such as the Africa Center for Disease Control (https://bit.ly/3cH9PN5) and the World Health Organization as well as helpful resources – articles, videos and posts – and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook users can opt-in to the Center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government, regional or global health authorities.

Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye, says: “Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to provide nearly every country in Sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Center so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around COVID-19.”

The new countries where Facebook is launching the Coronavirus Information Center are:

Botswana Burundi Central African Republic Comoros Congo Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Gambia Guinea-Bissau Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mozambique Namibia Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Sierra Leone South Sudan Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

The Coronavirus Information Center is already in place in the following sub-Sahara African countries:

Benin Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Côte d'Ivoire Ethiopia Gabon Guinea Kenya Mali Mauritania Mauritius Nigeria Senegal Seychelles South Africa The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Togo