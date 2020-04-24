APO
Updated:

Joint Press Release: Togo becomes 18th African country shareholder in African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI)

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Mboweni says SA government to put R800 billion to help ease pandemic

"We have looked at the budget and anything that can be postponed will be postponed.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Access Bank: Nigeria’s interbank rates to remain depressed

Traders say the inter-bank rates at Nigeria’s money market will remain at depressed levels despite the anticipated bi-weekly retail auction and liquidity levels estimated at just over one trillion naira. Akpeve Oputu, Fixed Income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s entertainment industry & night-time economy

The second phase of Nigeria's COVID-19 induced lock-down is slowly grinding the economy to a halt. But what has been the impact on the entertainment industry and the Night-time economy?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African countries fast-tracking membership to ATI (www.ATI-ACA.org) in response to expected trade and investment insurance capacity impact from COVID-19

Togo becomes 18th African country to join ATI, with a shareholding of US$12.5 million, through a concessional loan by the European Investment Bank (www.EIB.org); membership in ATI provides African countries with additional trade and investment insurance capacity and improves risk rating for sovereign debts; adequate insurance capacity critical component to cushioning against negative economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Government of Togo announced completion of the country’s membership in the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), becoming the 18th African sovereign shareholder. Togo’s membership, backed by the European Investment Bank, reflects a trend that has seen a record number of West African countries join Africa’s multilateral guarantee agency with Ghana, Niger and Nigeria all completing membership in the last nine months. This trend is expected to continue as countries seek support to ensure investment and trade flows on the continent.

“As we ready ourselves to manage the economic fall-out from the Corona virus, African governments are focused on mitigating the short and long-term impacts. Insurance capacity is an important aspect of our ability to rebuild and to ensure that critical projects receive the funding and guarantee support they require. We see membership in ATI as a necessary component in our ability to shore up the economy and to weather this storm.” said Hon. Sani Yaya, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Togo.

“The membership of Togo pushes ATI one step closer to achieving full pan-African membership from countries from coast to coast. The COVID-19 crisis increases the relevance of African development finance institutions such as ATI. As the world struggles to get a handle on this fast moving pandemic, the combined resources of African institutions will be needed to effectively counter this newest threat to Africa’s development.” said John Lentaigne, Acting CEO of the African Trade Insurance Agency

In tandem with the country finalising its shareholding, ATI backed Togo’s first access to international financial markets, with the country obtaining a quasi-concessional 10-year loan to reprofile and refinance a portion of its short-term and more expensive public debt. Togo was able to use ATI’s credit wrap to package the debt, helping the country achieve a borrowing rate in the low single digits.

Reflecting the important role that ATI plays in the region’s economic growth, the European Investment Bank (EIB) provided a US$12.5 million concessional loan to cover Togo’s shareholding in ATI. The complete US$37.5 million financing package, finalised by EIB in 2019, covers the shareholdings of Niger, Togo and Cameroon, with Cameroon’s completed membership to be announced imminently and with additional financing possible for more countries to join in 2020.

“Close cooperation between African and European partners is key to successfully reduce the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and tackle the negative economic impact of the virus both globally and in more vulnerable economies. Regional partners such as the African Trade Insurance Agency play a valuable role supporting economies across Africa by providing the insurance that helps to maintain investment and trade flows at a time when these are most needed.” said Ambroise Fayolle, Vice President of the European Investment Bank

Membership of ATI opens a path for countries to reduce their debt levels, it equally provides global investors and financiers with comfort that sovereign transactions and other investments are back-stopped by a highly rated and reputable insurance guarantee agency.

There is a perpetual shortage of investment insurance in most African markets and, without it, vital investments, both equity and debt, as well as cross border trade will remain sub-optimal. The onset of Corona virus is compounding the shortage of such insurance in Africa. ATI’s presence is therefore now, more than ever, a key component of many countries’ ability to remain attractive investment destinations.

As African countries begin to build buffers against the likely negative economic fall out from COVID-19, investment insurance capacity is seen as a critical part of the financial support that will be needed to shore up the economies of many African countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI).

Press Contacts: African Trade Insurance Agency Sherry Kennedy Email: [email protected] Mobile: +254 714 606 787 Press Office: [email protected]

EIB Richard Willis Email: [email protected] Tel.: +352   43   79   82155 Mobile: +352 621 55 57 58 Website: www.EIB.org/press Press Office: +352 4379 21000 Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://bit.ly/2yBLp98 Facebook: https://bit.ly/2xNnnrI Instagram: https://bit.ly/2VRDFHS YouTube: https://bit.ly/2zkCrgC EIB RSS Feed: https://bit.ly/2VC9PIF LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/2XZSwCH

About The African Trade Insurance Agency: ATI (www.ATI-ACA.org) was founded in 2001 by African States to cover the trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. ATI predominantly provides Political Risk, Credit Insurance and, Surety Insurance. In 2019, ATI closed the year with exposures of US$6.4 billion and continued to post record results for the eighth consecutive year with 132% growth on the net profit over 2018 owing to strong demand for ATI’s insurance solutions from the international financial sector and from African governments. For over a decade, ATI has maintained an ‘A/Stable’ rating for Financial Strength and Counterparty Credit by Standard & Poor’s, and in 2019, ATI obtained an A3/Stable rating from Moody’s. www.ATI-ACA.org

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleFacebook expands Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa
Next articleSA economy to begin a gradual reopening on 1 May
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Bogolo Kenewendo on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Botswana’s economy

CNBC Africa -
Botswana has declared a 6 months state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The country was first placed on a 28 day lockdown but has been extended on demand by parliament; the country has 22 confirmed cases so far with 1 death. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact that this move will have on industries, trade and businesses is Bogolo Kenewendo, Economist and the former minister of investment, trade and industry in Botswana.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how the Oppenheimer fund is helping this two nail bar businesses stay open

CNBC Africa -
The billionaire Oppenheimer family has overseen interest free loans worth R638 million given to five thousand eight hundred businesses in just 11 days. Who get these millions go? Well right now we are going to speak to someone who has got some of the money. Karen Levell employs 42 women in two nail bar businesses in Johannesburg. Even before the lockdown her business was in trouble because people didn’t want to risk contact.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work

CNBC Africa -
These are the details of how each phase of South Africa's gradual easing of its lockdown will work....
Read more
Videos

Super Group CEO on what the S&P downgrade means to the cost of borrowing

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency S&P has downgraded transport giant Super Group as the company’s supply chain, transport and car dealership operations in South Africa, Australia and Europe would be significantly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Empowering communities with correct information about COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn public health emergencies such as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, one essential lifesaving action is risk communication. This is because people have a right to know how to protect their health and have a responsibility to take informed decisions to protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them. To do this effectively, risk communicators need a good understanding of stakeholder perceptions, concerns and beliefs, as well as their knowledge and practices. Risk communica
Read more

Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 23 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOne (1) new CoVID-19 case was identified today, out of one thousand three hundred forty-three(1343) samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to a hundred and fifty-four (154). To date, eighty-seven (87) patients have recovered, including three (3) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is now sixty-seven (67). All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must conti
Read more

Facebook expands Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Facebook (www.Facebook.com) is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus. It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizatio
Read more

Poll reveals 70% of African businesses expect their revenues to decrease by more than 10% next month

APO Africa Press Office -
In a live poll conducted by Africa.com on April 22 as part of its webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, nearly 70% of webinar participants predicted that their business revenue will decrease by more than 10% next month.  47% indicated that they expect their revenue to decrease by more than 25% next month, and 24% indicated that they expect revenues to decrease by more than 50% next month. Only 20% indicated that they expect revenue to remain the same or increase.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved