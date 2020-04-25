APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 24 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

The Ministry of Health informs the public that as of today, four (4) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the country. A total of 113 results were received today, out of which 109 tested negative and 4 were positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is forty (40).

The newly confirmed case details are:

Case #37 is a 36 year old male residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with no symptoms but was tested as a contact to case #31. He has no history of travel.

Case #38 is a 54 year old male residing in Lubombo Region, who was tested as part of the wellness programme. He has no history of travel and is a clinician.

Case #39 is a 58 year old female residing in Lubombo Region, who was tested as part of the wellness programme. She has no history of travel and is a clinician.

Case #40 is a 38 year old male from Lubombo Region who was tested as part of the wellness programme. He presented with flu symptoms and is a health worker.

The breakdown of the forty (40) cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the country is as follows:

STATUS OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED CASES AS OF 24 APRIL 2020

NUMBER

Admitted/Undergoing treatment

25

Treated and confirmed negative

10

Admission today

4

Deaths

1

TOTAL

40

Ten (10) cases have been treated and confirmed negative Twenty five (25) are undergoing treatment One (1) died Four (4) are undergoing admission processes

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about her duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all health workers who have and continue to work diligently, seeking and treating all who are infected, thus shaping the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

