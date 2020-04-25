Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (24 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 933; of this one (1) of them is confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are one hundred seventeen (117). Additionally, four (2 from Addis Ababa and 2 from Bahir Dar) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty-five (25). The Details of today's case is presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

60

Female

She has travel history from England and is in mandatory quarantine

–

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

11,669

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

933

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

1

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

87

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

4

Total recovered

25

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

117

Amongst 1898 laboratory tests that were conducted over the past two days only one person was confirmed positive. However, it should be noted that this does not indicate that the spread of the disease has reduced or that there are no cases in the community. Those tested and identified as having the virus have been identified mainly from mandatory quarantine and some who have had close contact with people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Therefore, The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.