Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 25 April 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1019; of this five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is 122. The laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours are collected from the health facility, contact tracing, mandatory quarantine and community (including prison centers and public facilities and factories). The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, International Clinical Laboratories, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Hawassa University Hospital, Haramaya University Hospital and Arsi University Hospital. Furthermore, four people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the virus that makes the total number of recoveries twenty-nine (29). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. No

Citizenship

Residence

Age

Sex

Travel history of Abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

75

Female

No

Under investigation

2

Chinese

Sebeta

39

male

No

Yes

3

Chinese

Sebeta

49

Female

No

Yes

4

Chinese

Sebeta

59

male

No

Yes

5

Chinese

Sebeta

28

male

No

Yes

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

12,688

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1019

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

5

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

88

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

4

Total Recovered

29

Total Deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

122

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any personhad contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the publicis advisedto strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:[email protected]

Dr. Lia Tadesse Minister of Health

