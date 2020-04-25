Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state in Nigeria (24-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at 11:30 pm 24th April:

Lagos – 657 FCT – 138 Kano – 73 Ogun – 35 Gombe – 30 Katsina – 21 Osun – 20 Edo – 19 Oyo – 18 Borno – 12 Kwara – 11 Akwa Ibom – 11 Kaduna – 10 Bauchi – 8 Delta – 6 Ekiti – 4 Ondo – 3 Rivers – 3 Jigawa – 2 Enugu – 2 Niger – 2 Abia – 2 Zamfara – 2 Sokoto – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1 Adamawa – 1 Plateau – 1

